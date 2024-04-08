NSL: Naivas, Mathare win to keep title hopes alive

Four National Super League (NSL) teams--Naivas, Mathare United, Nairobi United and Mara Sugar--are locked in the title race as the second tier league entered Round 26 at the weekend.

They all won their matches against Dimba Patriots, Migori Youth, Kibera Black Stars and Mombasa Stars respectively.

Leaders Naivas, on 56 points registered a 1-0 win over Dimba Patriots at Ruaraka to open a three-point lead, ahead of Mathare United who beat visiting Migori Youth 2-0 at Kasarani Annex to increase their tally to 53 points.

Nairobi United, lying third on 50 points beat Kibera Black Stars 2-0 at M-Pesa Foundation in Thika, while Mara Sugar edged out Mombasa Stars 2-1 to remain in contention for the title.

SS Assad recovered from a 3-0 midweek thrashing from Raibow FC to edge out Mully Children’s Family (MCF) 1-0 at Ukunda Showground in Kwale County on Sunday.

The win has lifted Nassoro Mwakoba's charges to position 13, while Mombasa Elite increased their chances of avoiding relegation when they beat Luanda Villa 3-2 in a tight encounter played at Serani Sports Club on Sunday.

It was the second consecutive win for Mombasa Elite who had earlier registered a slim 1-0 over Gusii FC away at Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho in Kisii County.

Clinton Oduor scored for Luanda Villa at Serani Sports Club through a penalty before Emmanuel Lunalo equalised for the hosts.

Mombasa Elite scored a penalty through Rajab Hassan to lead 2-1, before Brian Bett equalised for the visitors under the tutelage of former international, Tom Tera.

Hassan was on the mark again in the 62nd minute to give his side the much-needed victory, a loss Tera blamed on biased officiating.

“They scored a dubious winning goal that altered our momentum. The federation should start investigate some teams, especially when they are playing at home. We scored a genuine goal, that was disallowed by a referee that was very biased,” said Tera who previously played for both AFC Leopards and the national team, Harambee Stars.

The loss leaves Luanda Villa in eighth position with 36 points, while Mombasa Elite sit 16th, slightly above the relegation zone with 26 points.

Weekend results

Vihiga Bullets 3 Gusii 0,

Darajani Gogo 0 Rainbow 1,

Mombasa Elite 3 Luanda Villa 2,

SS Assad 1 MCF 0,

Mara Sugar 2 Mombasa Stars 1,

Kajiado FC 2 Mulembe United 2,

Silibwet 1 Kisumu AllStars 1,

Naivas 1 Dimba Patriots 0,

Mathare United 2 Migori Youth 0,