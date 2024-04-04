Naivas host Dimba Patriots as NSL title race intensifies

The top three teams in the National Super League (NSL) will be in action this weekend as race for promotion to the top tier league enters round 26.

Leaders Naivas, Mathare United and Nairobi United will be out to win their matches and boost their chances of remaining in the top three, with 11 matches left.

Naivas on 53 points, will be at home on Saturday against Dimba Patriots at Ruaraka Grounds, while Mathare United (50 points) host Migori Youth at Kasarani Annex.

Nairobi United, who lie third on 49 points, welcome Kibera Black Stars at M-Pesa Foundation Grounds in Thika, also on Saturday from 1pm.

In other Saturday matches, fifth-placed Kisumu All Stars travel to Silibwet Green Stadium to face Silibwet Leons from 3pm, while Kajiado host Mulembe United at Ildamat Stadium in Kajiado County.

Elsewhere, with the return of four top players who were with the national Under-20 team in Zambia participating in Four Nations tournament, Rainbow FC coach Hamisi Mohamed will have enough ammunition to continue their good run when they visit KIHBT in Ngong to take on Darajani Gogo on Sunday in a 3pm kick-off fixture.

Speaking to Nation Sport at Dandora Stadium after their mid-week match against visiting SS Assad on Wednesday, Mohamed said he has a few injuries in his team but they can handle the congested fixtures ahead of them.

“We have two matches in hand and this is to our disadvantage. After playing Darajani Gogo on Sunday, we shall be back in action on Wednesday to host leaders Naivas in Nairobi, before traveling to Bomet County to face Silibwet Leons at Silibwet Green Stadium,” said Mohamed after his side beat SS Assad 3-0 at Dandora courtesy of goals from Paul Jawa, Ryan Ogam and Hansel Ochieng.

Against Darajani Gogo, Rainbow will welcome back key players like Tyson Kariuki who was away with the Under-20 national team.

SS Assad will host Mully Children’s Family (MCF) at Ukunda Showground in Kwale County to ready to bounce back from their loss to Rainbow.

The home team, under the tutelage of Nassoro Mwakoba will bank on Hemed Mwatsingwa, Ali Mwazizi and Abdalla Hamad to win the crucial encounter, with Jamal Matajiri, Mathias Mwatabu and Juma Mwajiro manning the defence.

Fixtures

Saturday

Mathare United v Migori Youth (1pm, Kasarani Annex),

Nairobi United v Kibera Black Stars (1pm, M-Pesa Foundation, Thika),

Naivas v Dimba Patriots (1pm, Ruaraka Grounds),

Silibwet Leons v Kisumu AllStars (3pm, Silibwet Green Stadium, Bomet),

Kajiado v Mulembe United (3pm, Ildamat Stadium, Kajiado).

Sunday

Mara Sugar v Mombasa Stars (1pm, Awendo Green Stadium),

SS Assad v MCF (3pm, Ukunda Showground)

Mombasa Elite v Luanda Villa (3pm, Serani Sports Ground),