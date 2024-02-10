NSL: Rainbow edge out Naivas in seven-goal thriller

National Super League (NSL) leaders Naivas Saturday suffered a 4-3 loss to visiting Rainbow FC at M-Pesa Foundation in Thika.

A win in the morning fixture could have seen the retailers go three points clear at the top of the standing. However, they are still ranked top on 42 points, two ahead of second-placed Mathare United.

The Slum Boys also squandered a chance to go top of the second tier league after they lost 1-0 to Luanda Villa at Mumboha Grounds in Vihiga County.

It was a disappointing result for coach Leonard Odipo who recently reinforced his squad brining in new stars including former Kenyan international Paul Were.

Third-placed Mara Sugar, playing without the league's leading scorer, Philemon Nyakwaka were held to a goalless draw by hosts SS Assad at Ukunda Showground in Kwale County.

Nyakwaka, who has scored 14 goals in 18 matches, has since joined topflight side Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and will be available for selection when the bankers host Kakamega Homeboyz at Kasarani Annex on Sunday.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Nairobi United on 36 points will be on the road on Sunday to take on 13th-placed Dimba Patriots at The Wolves Den Olooloitikosh, a match they must win to boost their chances of remaining in the title race.

Saturday results

Naivas 3 Rainbow 4,

Luanda Villa 1 Mathare United 0,

Mulembe United 1 Darajani Gogo 0,