Gor held as City Stars punish Bandari

Leaders Gor Mahia Saturday dropped points for the second match in a row after battling to a barren draw with Ulinzi Stars at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

K'Ogalo were looking to bounce back against the soldiers after a shock 3-1 loss to Kenya Police last weekend.

The draw sees Gor remain top on 44 points, seven ahead of Nairobi City Stars.

Gor Mahia coach Jonathan McKinstry has defended the club’s key talisman Benson Omala who is enduring a seven-match goal drought.

McKinstry said that despite Omala’s botched transfer to Algerian topflight side JS Saoura on Monday, he is still an integral part of his squad.

Omala, 22, leads the FKF-PL goal scoring charts on nine goals but last scored in the 2-2 draw against Nzoia Sugar on December 9, last year.

“It is not like he has not been having goals but top goalkeepers like Patrick Matasi and Brian Bwire denied him against Tusker and Kenya Police. So long as he is making goalkeepers to have a hectic time, we will keep telling him to force goalkeepers to work,” said McKinstry.

“Benson is part of the group and I was happy the way fans applauded him. It is sad he has not got that opportunity but I hope it will come (in future),” he added.

The Irish coach was pleased by Gor's performance but bemoaned missed chances.

“The performance was good, we created chances and we could have scored three or four goals. Ulinzi had a robust defence, were physical and cleared their lines,” said the 38-year-old coach.

At Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa, Japanese forward Yuto Kasubi combined with Vincent Owino in the 34th minute to hand Nairobi City Stars a 1-0 win over Bandari.

Following the win, City Stars have moved to second place on 37 points while Bandari drop to fifth on 34 points after 21 matches.

In an early kick off at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Kenya Police battled to a barren draw against 10-man Posta Rangers.

The mailmen received a setback in the sixth minute when defender Ivan Ochieng was sent off for a dangerous foul on Kenya Police striker Tito Okello.

Following the draw, Posta Rangers are third on 36 points while Kenya Police are fourth on 34 points.

Saturday results

Posta Rangers 0 Kenya Police 0

Bandari 0 Nairobi City Stars 1