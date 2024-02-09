Who will blink first? Kenya Police host Vihiga Queens in WPL cracker

Who will blink first?

This is the main question as leaders Kenya Police Bullets host champions Vihiga Queens in the much-anticipated top-of-the-table clash in the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) at Police Sacco Stadium, Nairobi, on Saturday.

With eight matches to the end of the season, Bullets and Vihiga know this match could decide the destiny of this year's title.

But Vihiga are not new to the title run-in.

Last season, they went all the way to the final three games of the campaign before piping Gaspo Women to the title.

Boniface Nyamuhnyamu's charges won the league with 55 points, seven ahead of Gaspo.

With Gaspo struggling and bottom of the table with just five points after 11 matches, Police - formerly Thika Queens - have emerged as the main title challengers.

Police, under the guidance of coach Beldine Odemba, lead the league with 28 points from 13 matches, the same as Vihiga, who have an inferior goal difference.

The two teams drew 1-1 in the first leg on October 20 at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

League top scorer Tumaini Waliaula, who has 10 goals, gave Vihiga the lead on 51 minutes before midfielder Mery Njeri scored an equaliser six minutes later.

"This is a match like any other. This is my first time as a coach in the top tier and we do not know the champions yet, we will know after the league is over. I urge the fans to come out in large numbers to support us, this is what the girls need," Odemba told Nation Sport yesterday.

The star-studded Police will be banking on striker Rebecca Okwaro, the club's top scorer with nine goals, and Puren Alukwe, who has seven goals, to fire them past the champions.

Alukwe is the only player to have scored two hat-tricks in the league, achieving this feat against Bungoma Queens on October 14 and against Bunyore Starlets last month.

Vihiga have lost several key players since their last meeting with the Police.

Janet Moraa Bundi has since joined Tanzania Women Premier League side Yanga Princess, while Merceline Wayodi signed a two-year deal with Uganda's Kampala Queens this week.

Bertha Omitta departed for Sethu FC in India in December.

Goalkeeper Pauline Kathuruh and midfielders Jennifer Mueni and Miriam Orapidi have joined Vihiga from Gaspo.

"We are coming for a win and our target is to get all the three points. Nairobi is also home away from home. We have been at position two before and eventually won the league," Nyamunyamuh said.

Despite the league shaping as a two-horse race between Police and Vihiga, Ulinzi Starlets and Kibera have an outside chance of winning the title.

Ulinzi are third on 23 points, while Kibera are fourth on 21 in the standings.

In other matches this weekend, Ulinzi will host Nakuru City Queens at Ulinzi Stadium in Nairobi as Bunyore Starlets entertain Zetech Sparks at Mumboha Grounds in Vihiga County.

The FKF Premier League, Women's Premier League, National Super League, Women's National Super League, Men's and Women's Division One Leagues mid-season transfer window officially closed on Thursday evening.

Fixtures

Saturday

Bungoma Queens FC v Gaspo Women FC (Sang'alo Institute, Bungoma 11am)

Kibera Soccer Ladies FC v Wadadia FC (The Wolves Den, Olooloitikosh, 11am )

Kenya Police Bullets FC v Vihiga Queens FC (Police Sacco Stadium, Nairobi 3pm)

Sunday

Ulinzi Starlets FC v Nakuru City Queens FC (Ulinzi Complex Stadium, Nairobi 12pm)