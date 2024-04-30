‘Mathe wa Ngara’ loses Sh13m to State after court declares it proceeds of crime

Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu, popularly known as Mathe Wa Ngara, has lost Sh13.4 million seized from her home last year after a court declared it proceeds of crime.

High Court judge Esther Maina ordered her to forfeit the money to the state after she failed to explain its source or why she kept it in sacks in her home instead of taking it to a bank where it would have earned her interest.

The judge added that there was evidence that the police found a substance at the same residence which was later identified as cannabis sativa, a narcotic substance, the possession, use and trafficking of which is an offence.

"It is also undisputed that the police found three persons at the residence in circumstances that suggest that they were mules used in the trafficking of the illegal substance," the judge said.

Justice Maina said she was satisfied that there was evidence on the balance of probabilities that the cash was directly connected with criminal activity, although the commission or otherwise of that offence was yet to be determined.