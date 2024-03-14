'Mathe wa Ngara' drugs den back to business under police watch

Illegal drugs trade at the spot in Nairobi’s Ngara where police raided last year, arrested suspected peddlers, seized millions of shillings and bags of marijuana, is thriving once again, Nation.Africa has established.

Located some 50 metres off the busy Kipande road, the informal settlement housing the illicit operation remains a beehive of activities despite the highly publicised raid last year that saw the arrest of Nancy Kizungu alias Mathe wa Ngara.

She and her co-accused are facing drugs charges. The Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) has since obtained orders from the High Court freezing Sh13.4 million seized from the suspect.

But on Wednesday, the Nation.Africa team found it is business as usual at the drugs den that was supposed to have been shut down by authorities following the August 2023 raid. It was not clear who was running the show this time as a tight security ring thrown around the area made it difficult for these reporters to make it inside the den.

As one approaches the place, the waft of freshly smoked bhang hangs in the air, as young men keep watch as you turn every corner of the narrow street.

This illegal trade thrives in broad daylight with young children enrolled in a nearby Early Childhood Education Centre, never mind the crackdown ordered by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki for the closure of alcohol and such outlets near educational institutions.

The young children are forced to be unwilling passive smokers of the deadly drug.

Locals have given up on the authorities ever fixing this menace that has seen them lose most of their children to drugs addiction, with drug lords expanding their tentacles to mint millions with the aid of rogue public officials.

“We do not know who to turn to because even after arrests and raids, the business still continues as if nothing happened,” a local told Nation.Africa.

The resident blamed the illegal business for the wave of insecurity that has gripped the area.

Some say those engaged in the illegal drugs trade are untouchable.

“They conduct this trade with confidence as if it is a normal business. If they know we called you here, be sure we might not meet again,” the resident said.

There is an ongoing construction of houses which were recently razed down by a fire.

Along the narrow strait leading to the epicenter of the drugs den, tens of dazed youth lie on the ground, next to a poorly done trench.

Their speech, for those struggling to talk to their colleagues, is slurred, their steps ever so slow and fidgety.

An attempt to engage the group in a conversation flopped. They were “too high,” stupefied by the marijuana that they consume on a regular basis.





In one of its biggest raids on a drug den, detectives attached to the Anti-Narcotic Police Unit, seized Sh13.4 million stashed in gunny bags and numerous rolls of bhang in August 2023.

This led to the wrongful arrest of a woman, identified as Teresia Wanjiru, who operates a roadside eatery a few metres to the drug den.

Ms Wanjiru was later released by the court after it was established that she was not the suspect whom the police had initially believed her to be.

Once the confusion was cleared, police arrested Nancy Kigunzo, who was identified as the “Mathe wa Ngara” accused of running the drugs trade. She was arraigned in court and was eventually freed on a Sh1 million cash bail in December 2023.

Nation.Africa caught up with Ms Wanjiru yesterday at her make shift eatery. As the crew bought some chapatis, it was evident that her business was thriving going by the number of customers she served.

But while waiting for the order to be prepared, a snappy man, in his mid-thirties, approached these reporters and pulled them aside.

“What are you looking for here?” he posed menacingly.

“We are hungry and are buying some food then go look for some work. This economy is tough, we must look for work,” one answered.

Somewhat satisfied with the answer, he retreated and joined his friends, around ten, who like sentinels, blocked the final bend to where the sale of bhang happened.

During this brief interrogation, the Nation.Africa team eavesdropped on the conversations between those running the racket and apparent clients.

“Eti umesema unataka ngwai eleven? Hizo unapata sahi sahi” (You have ordered eleven rolls of bhang? You are getting them right away,” one of the men replied.

He walked to the blocked room and appeared with the “order” and called the client to give him a location to receive his package.

At the same time, another order for seven rolls was made to another man seated at this guarded spot and within a few moments, the deal was sealed.

The ease and brazenness with which all these transactions were conducted was relatively shocking.

While retreating from this spot, two young men followed these reporters for a couple of metres keen to eavesdrop on the discussions.

Once in the clear, some 200m to Chambers Road heading towards Murang’a road, the pair fell off and went back to their spot.

However, it was evident to the reporters that another man, in a white cap, was trailing them while pretending to be making a phone call.

Moments later, two plain clothes police officers who had handcuffs stopped the reporters and demanded to know where they were coming from.

They pestered them for details on why they were coming from that drug den popularly known as Kwa Mathe.

Nation.Africa reached out to the National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug and Alcohol Abuse (Nacada) and the National Police Service to establish whether they knew about the resurgence of the illegal business in Ngara.

Interviews with junior officers attached to Nairobi’s Central Police Station, Parklands and Kamukunji revealed that they are aware of the illegal business but are helpless.

For instance, one of the officers said the drugs lords are well-connected that one risks being subjected to unnecessary transfers if they take on them.

A senior officer at Nacada said the Authority was not aware of the return of the illegal business adding they would investigate the matter and upon confirmation, conduct a raid.

Nairobi County Police Commander, Adamson Bungei, however, said they are privy to the illegal trade and police are working to bring it down.