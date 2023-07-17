Coping mechanism: 'Hustlers' resorting to alcohol to counter economic hardship

The smell of alcohol permeates the air as I enter the bar nestled between one of the bustling avenues of Kawangware. The bar, next to a wine and spirits shop, is packed with young people, many of whom have been drinking all night. Some are sleeping on the floor, while others are struggling to stay awake.

It’s 10 in the morning, and according to the law, this bar should not open before 5pm and must close by 11pm. Despite this, it remains open, probably due to its location in a little-known area.

As Kenya’s economic woes deepen, many young people have turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism. It has also become even more difficult to afford legally produced and sold alcohol, leading to an increase in the consumption of second-generation alcohol, which can be dangerous and of poor quality.

Ms Kanyoko, who declined to give her full name, said the number of young people drinking in her bar had soared in recent months.

“It is worrying,” she says while staring at those sleeping on the floor. “I have noticed more and more young people coming here to drink, especially in the mornings and on weekends. It’s as if they’re trying to forget their problems by drinking,” she adds.

Many of her customers opt for cheaper, inferior alcohol instead of the more expensive, genuine brands.

“They can’t afford the real stuff,” she says. “It is not good for their health, but they’re desperate. They just want to forget their troubles, even if it’s only temporarily.” In her bar, a glass of cheap alcohol costs as little as Sh30.

John Mwangi, a 25-year-old from Kawangware, is one of many young men who have turned to alcohol to cope with financial stress.

“I usually drink alcohol to relax and forget my worries,” he said.

Mwangi, who works part-time as a tout, said he often spends more money on alcohol than on food. “Sometimes I go for days without eating, but I can’t go without drinking,” he said.

The lure of alcohol is so strong that some young men, like Mwangi, resort to drinking home-brewed alcohol such as chang’aa. “It is very affordable and gets you drunk quickly,”he says.

The illicit brews are particularly popular in the slums, where many people live in abject poverty and struggle to make ends meet.

“It’s an escape for us,” Mwangi says. “It numbs the pain and makes us forget our problems instantly.”

Unfortunately, this kind of drinking often leads to health problems and even death.

“I have seen many of my childhood friends suffer from alcohol poisoning or become victims of violent crime,” says Mwangi.

Jimmy Katu, a 31-year-old father of three, said: “It’s hard to make ends meet in this economy, so drinking helps me forget my troubles.”

Victor Kiongo, 26, echoed his sentiments. “I cannot find a job and the cost of living is so high. So I come here to drink to forget my problems. It’s cheaper than buying food and it helps me to cope.”

The situation is even worse for those with families. “My wife and children need food and I have to provide for them. But I can’t find a job and I can’t afford food, so I drink,” said one man.