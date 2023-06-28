Njuki: Drugs, alcohol fight to go on despite political consequences

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has vowed not to go slow down on his fight against alcohol, drug and substance abuse.

While claiming that drug lords and brewers control political power in Kenya, Mr Njuki said he is ready to face political consequences “to save the next generation from the menace”.

Taking a cue from Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who declared war against drug and substance abuse in the Mt Kenya region by battling the rich and influential individuals involved, Mr Njuki said he is ready to take the bullet.

In February, Mr Njuki revoked all brewing licenses and announced stricter procedures for applicants for the renewal of bar operation, brewing and alcohol distribution licenses.

A multi-agency team of 10 inspected alcohol businesses that had applied for licenses in line with the Tharaka Nithi County Alcoholic Drinks Control Act 2021. In a report that was released on Monday, only 556 out of 1,006 bars that applied for licensing qualified, only one out of three liquor manufacturers succeeded while out of 10 distributors, only four were given a nod.

Mr Njuki also banned some second-generation alcohol brands sold in the county, including Santa King, Utamaduni, Atoti Ice, Smart Vodka, Trigger Gin, Gold Vodka, Metropolitan Gin and Diamond Ice.

“My main aim is to save the next generation rather than seek political expediency and that is why I have said I am a political suicide bomber,” said the governor during the Monday meeting held in Chuka town.

Mr Njuki warned East Africa Breweries Limited officials who attended the meeting that he would revoke the company’s distribution license in case counterfeit alcohol resembling its brands is found in the market.

When Mr Gachagua announced that he would hold a meeting in Meru County early this month with administrators, security chiefs and elected leaders from five counties in the Upper Eastern to discuss strategies to end the drug and substance abuse menace, Mr Njuki convinced him to change the venue to Kirubia Stadium in Tharaka Nithi.

During the Kirubia Stadium meeting the DP gave administrators and security officers in Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Embu, Isiolo and Marisabit counties 10 days to demonstrate commitment to end the alcohol and drugs menace or else lose their jobs.

Mr Njuki led some of the governors in signing a pact detailing the strategies that would be employed.

Other political leaders in the county, including MPs Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka), Kareke Mbiuki (Maara) and Patrick Munene (Chuka/Igambang’ombe) have also vowed to join the war against drug and substance abuse despite the political consequences.

Mr Murugara said politicians are partly to blame for the production and consumption of illicit brew because they use it to win support, especially from youth.

“Politicians hardly fight illicit brews for fear of losing the political backing of brewers and consumers, but we are ready to bite the bullet and save our next generation,” said Mr Murugara.