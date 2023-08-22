‘Mathe wa Ngara’: Teresia Wanjiru missing ahead of bail ruling

JKIA Court Magistrate Njeri Thuku has declined to rule on the Directorate of Criminal Investigation's (DCI) application to detain Teresia Wanjiru and two minors for another five days after police failed to produce the woman who was initially alleged to be "Mathe wa Ngara" in court.

The magistrate said she could not make the ruling without the suspect being physically present in court.

Wanjiru’s lawyers say they have started moving from one police station to another in an attempt to trace her whereabouts.

Her family members, who took food to her at Muthaiga police station Tuesday, found that she was not there either.