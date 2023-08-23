Drug trafficking suspect Nancy Kigunzu to spend five more days in police cell

A Nairobi court on Wednesday detained drug trafficking suspect Nancy Kigunzu for five days pending completion of investigation by anti-narcotics police.

Kigunzu, who was arraigned before Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku, will be detained at Muthaiga police station.

The court ordered that the Sh13,443,110 recovered during the police raid on the drug den in Ngara, Nairobi last week be kept at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Kigunzu appeared in court alongside another suspect Teresia Wanjiku and two minors.

Ms Thuku, who dismissed an application by defence lawyers Danstan Omari, Cliff Ombeta, Martina Suiga and Sam Nyaberi for the drug suspects to be released on bail, said "the prosecution's case for their remand is meritorious".

The magistrate, however, granted Omari and Ombeta's request that the age of the minors be ascertained at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and a report filed in court at the next mention of the case.