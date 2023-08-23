Mathe wa Ngara saga: Trader Teresia Wanjiru detained for 5 days to allow for investigations

Businesswoman Teresia Wanjiru, who was initially alleged to be the infamous drug peddler ‘Mathe wa Ngara’, will be detained for five days to enable police complete investigations into an alleged drug trafficking ring.

Ms Wanjiru and two minors were detained on orders of Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) law court.

In her ruling, she said the state has reasonable grounds to detain the suspects.

The court also directed that the age of the two minors be established and the report be filed in court.

“Going by their apparent age, it would be callous and unjust to have them held in facilities that is not suitable for them as juveniles,” the magistrate added as she directed that they be remanded at the child protection unit at Muthangari police station.

Ms Wanjiru will be detained at JKIA police station.

The magistrate allowed the application by lawyers Danstan Omari and Martina Swiga to have Ms Wanjiru treated while in custody.

The three suspects were arrested in connection with drug trafficking and Sh13 million recovered. The magistrate directed the money be deposited at the Central Bank of Kenya.