WPL: Kenya Police down Bungoma Queens to regain top spot

Kenya Police Bullets continued their dominance in the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) after securing a convincing 3-0 victory over Bungoma Queens at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County on Sunday.

Puren Alukwe opened the scoring in the 16th minute, her sixth goal of the season, while Rebecca Okwaro sealed the win with a brace, bringing her total goals this season to nine, just one behind the league's top scorer, Tumaini Waliaula of Vihiga Queens.

With 28 points in 12 matches, the law enforcement team leads the table, defending champions Vihiga are second with the same number of points and both teams are undefeated with eight matches left in the 2023/24 season.

Vihiga secured a 2-0 win over Kibera Ladies Soccer at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday. Martha Amonyolete converted a penalty in the 51st minute, followed by Tumaini Waliaula's goal in the 64th minute, with an assist from substitute Vivian Akinyi.

At ASK Show Ground in Nakuru, Monaliza Anyango's goal in the 14th minute from Yvonne Kavere's assist was enough to give Zetech Sparks maximum points against hosts Nakuru City Queens.

This triumph propelled coach Bernard Kitolo's Zetech to seventh position in the standings with 11 points, while Nakuru City Queens slipped to eighth position with 11 points from 12 matches.

"The game was a testament to our hard work and determination. There are no shortcuts to our success, as we push ourselves to achieve the results we desire. As a result, we have secured our safety from relegation. Additionally, we will be making an official announcement on Monday regarding the new players who have joined our team," said Kitolo.

"We missed the services of our key player Ann Arusi. She is unwell but we hope to have her back before our weekend match in the FKF Women's Cup," added Kitolo.

In another match, Wadadia Women held Ulinzi Starlets to a 0-0 draw at Mumias Sports Complex in Mumias Kakamega County. Ulinzi and Wadadia remain in third and fifth places on the log with 23 and 16 points respectively from 12 matches.