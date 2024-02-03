Gor 'Sirkal' meet their match as Police halt unbeaten run

Kenya Police Saturday ended Gor Mahia's unbeaten run in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after defeating the leaders 3-1 at Police Sacco Stadium on Saturday.

Tito Okello's brace and Kenneth Muguna's goal, all in the second half, were enough to complete Police's comeback after Gor led at the interval 1-0.

Gor went into the match unbeaten in 19 league matches and looked destined to stretch their streak after Austin Odhiambo gave them the lead in the sixth minute.

But Police levelled via Muguna's 59th minute strike before Okello handed them the lead in the 74th minute.

A late goal from Okello capped Police's comeback and secured them maximum points.

The loss leaves Gor top with 43 points from 20 matches, while Police climb to third place with 33 points from as many matches.

In other matches, Bidco edged out Tusker 1-0 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos thanks to Douglas Mokaya's first half goal.