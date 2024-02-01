Seven-fold! Police increase gate charges for Gor Mahia clash

Trouble is brewing between Gor Mahia and Kenya Police over gate charges ahead of their Football Kenya Federation Premier League clash on Saturday.

The two teams will clash in the league fixture whose venue has been changed three times. The game was to initially be staged at Nyayo National Stadium, before Kenya Police, the home team, moved it to Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata then to Police Sacco Stadium in South C.

On Friday, Kenya Police via its official Facebook page, announced that they will be charging Sh1,500 for the terraces, Sh2,000 for VIP and Sh3,000 for the VVIP stand.

The normal gate charges at Police Sacco Stadium are Sh200 for terraces and Sh500 for VIP.

Police Sacco Stadium has a capacity of 5,000 fans. In what can be seen as another restriction for Gor Mahia fans, Police FC has given limited time for the tickets to be purchased.

“The link to access our tickets will be broadcasted on all our social media platforms from today 12 noon to Friday 5.00pm. No tickets will be sold on match day,” read the Facebook post.

The exorbitant gate charges have been condemned by Gor Mahia fans who have vowed not to pay and attend the game by force.

“While FKF Premier League is fighting for fans to get back to our stadiums to support football as a sport, Police FC with their old players all from Gor Mahia feel like fans should not attend their matches. But we will be there, and we shall see,” wrote a fan going by the name Sizzla Wuod Nyaugenya Ukwala.

“Prepare the army to man the field on that fateful day. We're coming, come rain come sunshine,” wrote Nyakwar Oyamo Onyango, another Gor Mahia fan.

Some also took issue with the match venue, saying with the high turnout in Gor Mahia matches in the recent times, Police Sacco stadium is not fit to host the contest.

“I think that ground can't accommodate the crowd under normal circumstances,” said Musyoka Jex.

Gor Mahia lead the league log on 43 points, 13 ahead of Kenya Police who are sixth after 19 rounds of matches.