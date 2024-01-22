FKF-PL: Leopards on the mend as Gor cruise at the top

AFC Leopards coach Tomas Trucha has promised its fans that the team is getting back on track on a weekend where the rivals Gor Mahia went 10 points clear at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

While AFC Leopards beat Nairobi City Stars 2-0 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County, K’Ogalo on the other hand edged out Tusker 1-0 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

Gor Mahia has 43 points, a massive 10 points ahead of second-placed Nairobi City Stars. Leopards who have been flirting with the relegation zone for the better part of the season, have climbed to position 10 on the log

Speaking to Nation Sport, Trucha said he is happy the team is getting back on track, but acknowledged that there is still a lot of work to be done.

He revealed that he has since presented to the Leopards hierarchy the names of two central defenders, one midfielder, and a striker he wants to sign in this January transfer window.

“We are training well and giving the players ideas across all departments. We are working together though I must acknowledge that there are some departments that are overloaded and others have few players. Everybody is working hard and whoever impresses is the one making the match day squad,” said Trucha, who was appointed Leopards coach on October 15 last year.

Leopards have recorded three wins in a row for the first time this season which has lifted them to the top half of the log. Ingwe beat Ulinzi Stars and Muhoroni Youth by a 1-0 scoreline before a convincing win over City Stars over the weekend.

“I requested the fans to be patient with us and that is paying off. Let them cheer us as we push the players to deliver and implement what we learn during our training sessions. With focus and pace injected in this squad, I’m optimistic of more positive outcomes in our matches,” added Trucha, 52.

The coach seems to have resuscitated the form of winger Clifton Miheso, midfielder Musa Oundo, Kevin Kimani, and Jafferi Owiti who have been impressive in the last three contests. Miheso has six assists to his name, the highest in the league.

At the top, Gor has only conceded seven goals due to the impressive form of custodian Kevin Omondi and are yet to lose a match after 19 games.

Nzoia Sugar, who finished fourth last season, are rooted at the bottom of the table on 13 points. Shabana’s new coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo tasted his first defeat since taking the mantle two weeks ago.