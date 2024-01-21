FKF-PL: Leopards derail City Stars' title charge, Police down Nzoia

AFC Leopards Sunday dented Nairobi City Stars' title hopes after a 2-0 win in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County.

Kenya Police piled more misery on bottom-placed Nzoia Sugar after downing them 2-0 at Police Sacco Stadium in South C.

It was an eight-goal thriller at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos after Bidco United beat FC Talanta 5-3 in an early kick-off. In the late kick off, Posta Rangers saw off newbies Muranga Seal 1-0.

In Kakamega, Ingwe outplayed Simba wa Nairobi and could have won by a huge margin. They however had to wait till the second half as forward Maxwell Otieno scored from Cliftone Miheso's cross in the 48th minute.

Evergreen Kevin Kimani then added the second goal in the 70th minute after Victor Omune picked him out to slot the ball home past City Stars goalie Edwin Mukolwe. The win saw Leopards avenge their 3-2 loss in the first leg.

Leopards have now won three matches in a row. They beat Ulinzi Stars and Muhoroni Youth before Sunday’s win. Ingwe has garnered 24 points and is 11th on the log.

City Stars are still second on 33 points, 10 points behind leaders Gor Mahia, who beat Tusker by a solitary goal on Saturday. The loss to Leopards ended City Stars' seven-match unbeaten streak.

At Kenya Police Sacco, Ugandan-born South Sudanese striker Tito Okello bagged a brace to see his side hit the 30-point mark. Okello netted a penalty in the 36th minute after he was brought down by Nzoia custodian Fred Shiundu.

In the 42nd minute, Okello nodded in a cross from David ‘Messi’ Owino to score his second goal of the day and take his goal tally to five this season.

The law enforcers are sixth on the log with 30 points, while Nzoia Sugar is rooted at the bottom with 13 points.

In an early kick-off at Machakos, Brian Wafula, Kevintom Michika, and Alex ‘Keke’ Juma scored for FC Talanta, while Eric Michibu, John Kelwish, Chris Opondo, and Brian Mboya, who scored twice, were on target for Bidco United in the topsy-turvy encounter.

FC Talanta have managed 27 points at position nine, while FC Talanta are 12th on 23 points from 19 matches.

Sunday's Results

Kenya Police 2 Nzoia Sugar 0

FC Talanta 3 Bidco United 5

Posta Rangers 1 Murang’a Seal 0