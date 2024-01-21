WPL: Kenya Police Bullets go top as Vihiga Queens held

Kenya Police Bullets moved to the summit of this season's Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League (FKF-WPL) for the first time after a hammering Soccer Assassins 4-1 at Mumboha Grounds, Luanda Vihiga County on Sunday.

Midfielder Rebecca Okwaro delivered a hat-trick with goals in the fifth, 24th, and 61st minute.

Additionally, midfielder Mary Njeri contributed a goal in the 47th minute. Assassins' midfielder Charity Midewa scored a consolation goal in the 18th minute, her sixth goal of the season.

Bullets are currently top with 25 points, same points as defending champions Vihiga Queens, but the law enforcers have a superior goal difference. In another match, Vihiga Queens battled to a 2-2 against hosts Ulinzi Starlets at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

Four time winners Vihiga were the first to see the back of the net in the 11th minute through Martha Amanyolete. Ulinzi's Siliya Rasoha responded with an equaliser in the 40th minute.

In the second half, Ulinzi's Ngaira Keziah, wearing jersey number 66, coincidentally scored a goal in the 66th minute from a cross by striker Fasila Adhiambo capitalising a defensive lapse in the Vihiga defence.

Despite their efforts, Ulinzi could not maintain their lead and conceded a goal as Tumaini Waliaula restored parity in the 76th minute, her ninth goal in 11 matches.

Vihiga coach Boface Nyamuhnyamuh says they are pleased to maintain their unbeaten record.

"We came for all three points and we got one. Our attacking in the first 10 minutes was poor as we lost a lot of opportunities. With the inclusion of new players like Emily Morang'a, Emily Akinyi, and Sheila Juma our hopes of lifting the title are alive," added Nyamunyamuh.

His Ulinzi counterpart Joseph Mwanzia bemoaned the missed chances.

"The players gave their best but we made a lot of mistakes and we were punished. It so disappointing that at some point we were leading in the second half, but lost concentration," added Mwanzia.

The match between Gaspo Women and Bunyore Starlets at Mumboha Grounds in Luanda, Vihiga County did not take place as Gaspo Women failed to show up.

In another match, Wadadia Women recorded their fifth win of the season after sinking Nakuru City Queens 2-1 at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County.

Wadadia's goals were scored by Laura Atsabina and Chesang' Jackline in the 71st and 83rd minutes with Melon Mulindi scoring the lone goal for Nakuru in the 39th minute.

On Saturday, Kibera Girls Soccer capitalized on home advantage to record a 5-4 thrilling win over Bungoma Queens at The Wolves Den, Olooloitikosh in Kajiado County.

Ambila Maria scored a brace with midfielders Robi Maximilla, Joyce Okuku, and Nancy Atako also on target.

Bungoma responded with goals from Khaemba Catherine in the 10th and 67th minutes, and Mukhekhe Juliet (26th and 55th).

Kibera remain in fourth place in the league standings as Bungoma dropped to ninth place with nine points, the same as Zetech Sparks and Bunyore Starlets.

Weekend Results

Kibera Girls Soccer 5 Bungoma Queens 4

Soccer Assassins FC 1 Kenya Police Bullets FC 4

Ulinzi Starlets FC 2 Vihiga Queens FC 2

Wadadia Women FC 2 Nakuru City Queens FC 1