FKF-WPL: Gaspo no shows as Vihiga take battle to Ulinzi

Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) side Gapso Women will not travel to Vihiga County for Sunday's match against Bunyore Starlets at Mumboha Stadium.

The development comes days after club Chairman Edward Githua was provisionally suspended from all football activities by FKF Disciplinary Committee on Thursday following sexual harassment allegations in the club.

"Following serious allegations of sexual harassment, which occurred between 2021 and 2023. Multiple underage players, a number of whom served as ball girls for Gaspo Women FC between 2021 and 2023 have accused Mr. Githua of inappropriate behavior that created a hostile and unsafe environment for them, during their period with the club," read the FKF statement.

"The FKF Safeguarding Department has contacted Mr. Githua regarding the allegations, with a view to have him appear before the FKF Disciplinary Committee and respond to the said allegations," added the statement.

Speaking to Nation Sport on Friday, club coach James Ombeng' confirmed they will miss this weekend's game.

"We will not travel for the match because we have not trained for a whole week since our last game against Soccer Assassins in Kisumu last weekend. It is also sad to note that we won't play in the second leg matches because the chairman has told us that he has no funds to support the team. He made this decision after he was suspended. Let him pay our dues so that we move on," said Ombeng'.

Ombeng' guided Gaspo to a second-place finish in the league last season with 45 points, seven behind eventual champions Vihiga Queens.

Gaspo are currently bottom of the FKF-WPL table with five points in nine matches drawn from one win, two draws and six losses.

Meanwhile, FKF-WPL second leg kicks off this weekend with five matches on the cards across different venues.

This weekend's highlight will be the highly anticipated match between Ulinzi Starlets and defending champions Vihiga at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi in an early kick off on Sunday.

Key players to watch in this match include Siliya Rasoha of Ulinzi, who has scored five goals, and Tumaini Waliaula of Vihiga, the league's top scorer with eight goals.

Vihiga's new signing Emily Morang'a from Nyakach Girls High School, will also be a player to keep an eye on after scoring four goals in her debut, the 6-0 rout of Wadadia last week. Vivian Akinyi, another new signing, also made an impact by contributing a goal in that match.

Vihiga have maintained an impressive unbeaten record, securing 24 points from 10 matches with seven wins and three draws. Ulinzi follow closely in third place with 21 points, having won six matches, drawn three, and lost one.

Meanwhile, Kenya Police Bullets have the opportunity to claim top spot by beating Soccer Assassins at Mumboha grounds.

With 22 points from 10 matches, Police are in pole position to move top of the table.

The law enforcers have been boosted by the arrival of midfielders Diana Wacera and Lydia Waganda from Gaspo who made their debut last week against Nakuru City Queens.

On the other hand, Assassins, currently ranked 10th, could significantly improve their ranking if they capitalise on home advantage.

Wadadia Women FC will host Nakuru City Queens FC at Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday, while Kibera Soccer Ladies will welcome newly promoted Bungoma Queens to The Wolves Den in Olooloitikosh in Kajiado County on Sunday.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday

Kibera Soccer Ladies FC vs Bungoma Queens FC (The Wolves Den, Olooloitikosh 11am)

Sunday

Soccer Assassins FC vs Kenya Police Bullets FC (Mumboha Grounds, Luanda 11am)

Ulinzi Starlets FC vs Vihiga Queens FC (Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi 11am)

Wadadia Women FC vs Nakuru City Queens FC (Mumias Sports Complex, Mumias 11am)