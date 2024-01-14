WPL: Police Bullets down Nakuru City Queens

Kenya Police Bullets Sunday cemented the second spot in the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) as the first leg came to an end

Bullets secured a 2-1 victory against Nakuru City Queens at the ASK Showgrounds in Nakuru. The visitors opened the scoring in the 27th minute through Quinter Owiti, who headed in a corner from midfielder Puren Alukwe. Melon Mulandi restored parity for the hosts a minute later, but Alukwe restored her side's lead just before halftime.

Police, coached by Beldine Odemba, made a few changes in their starting line-up, with Mishi Mbaru coming in for Valentine Khwaka in goal.

Midfielders Diana Wacera and Lydia Waganda, who joined the team from Gaspo Women, made their debuts after replacing Mercy Mwachi after Lydia Akoth in the 46th and 68th minutes respectively.

Vihiga Queens lead the league standings with 24 points after 10 matches, while Bullets follow in second place with 22 points. In another match at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County, Bungoma Queens fell 3-1 to Ulinzi Starlets.

Starlets' goals came from midfielder Keziah Ngaira in the 45th minute, and Siliya Rasoha (50th and 69th minutes). Bungoma's consolation goal was scored by forward Catherine Khaemba in the 84th minute.

The soldiers remain in third place with 21 points as Bungoma dropped to ninth place with nine points.

Elsewhere, Charity Midewa's goal in the 45th minute was enough to earn Soccer Assassins a crucial win against Gaspo Women at Mumboha Stadium in Luanda, Vihiga County.

Debutantes Assassins climbed to sixth place with 11 points, level with Nakuru. Gaspo remains at the bottom of the league standings with five points after 10 matches.

Sunday's Results

Bungoma Queens FC 1 Ulinzi Starlets FC 3

Nakuru City Queens FC 1 Kenya Police Bullets 2