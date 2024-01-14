FKF-PL: 'Pamzo' makes winning start at Shabana

Nairobi City Stars Sunday moved into second place as Shabana and AFC Leopards recorded crucial wins in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Shabana's new coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo made a winning start as his side thrashed bottom-placed Nzoia Sugar 5-2 at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County.

Leopards on the other hand beat Muhoroni Youth by solitary goal at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium Momboleo, Kisumu County.

Former champions Tusker also continued with their resurgence by edging Sofapaka 3-1 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. At Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata Barracks, Ulinzi Stars and KCB fired blanks to continue with their struggles in the top-flight league.

In other matches, Kenya Police piled more misery on Bidco United beating them 1-0 at Thika Sub County Stadium in Kiambu County. Murang’a Seal lost by a solitary goal to FC Talanta at their SportPesa Arena backyard in Murang’a Country.

At Sudi Stadium, striker Emmanuel Osoro gave Nzoia the lead in the 20th minute, but three minutes later Tore Bobe equalised through Justin Omwando before he gave his side the lead in the 37th minute.

Salim Murunga drew the sugar manufacturers level in the 60th minute to make the score 2-2. Omwando completed his hattrick through a free kick to take his side back to the driving seat in the 73rd minute.

Second-half substitute Tegisi Mathew then bagged a brace in the 85th and 88th minutes to put the game beyond Nzoia’s reach.

While the sugar millers are bottom on 13 points from 18 matches Shabana moved a place up (16th) on 17 points, same as Sofapaka, but Tore Bobe has a superior goal difference.

In Kisumu Leopards made it two wins in a row courtesy of Jafferry Owiti third third-minute goal. Leopards are 12th on the log with 21 points, while Muhoroni Youth are 14th on 18 points.

Seventeen-year-old Mohamed Bajaber's goal in the first half helped Nairobi City Stars beat Posta Rangers and reclaim second spot from Bandari on 33 points, while Tusker’s win over Sofapaka moved them third on the log on 31 points.

The Brewers' goals were netted by Fabian Adikiny, Eric Kapaito, and David Odoyo, while Batoto ba Mungu got a consolation goal from Keegan Ndemi's ferocious shot in the 73rd minute.

South Sudanese import Tito Okello scored from Alvin Mang’eni’s cutback in the 33rd minute to see the law enforcers bag maximum points in Thika.

Sunday's Results

Bidco United 0 Kenya Police 1

Tusker 3 Sofapaka 1

Muhoroni Youth 0 AFC Leopards 1

Nzoia Sugar 2 Shabana 5

Nairobi City Stars 1 Posta Rangers 0