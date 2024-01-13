Leaders Gor Mahia peel further away after slim win

Reigning champions Gor Mahia Saturday extended their lead at the top of Football Kenya Federation Premier League standing to 10 points after beating Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

In another match played on Saturday, Bandari battled to a barren draw with Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. The hosts squandered many chances and even missed a penalty in the second half.

At Kenyatta Stadium, second half substitute Chris Ochieng’ scored at death as K’Ogalo bagged three points to take their tally to 40.

Ochieng’ had been introduced in the 63rd minute in place of Rwandese Patrick Sibomana.

In the run up to the 90th minute goal, Ochieng’ dribbled past a crowded Kariobangi Sharks defence before slotting the ball past custodian Sepstianas Wekesa.

The win saw K’Ogalo stretch their unbeaten record this season to 18 matches and to eight matches against Sharks. The Slum Boys remain 13th on 18 points.

Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry conceded that this is not the first time they got a late winner in a league match. However, he noted that shows the character in his team.

“We shoot and press so that we can be more direct with our balls and that is what I have been telling my strikers. We didn’t get ourselves frustrated and it is not the first time we have scored late this season,” said McKinstry

“It is a sign of a team which has something special in their character. However, I felt some of the decisions of the referee against us were not fair. We have won and I’m convinced we are doing well,” he added.

In Kakamega, Bandari and Homeboyz sized up each other in both halves with the host missing many scoring chances. While Bandari played a defensive game, Homeboyz launched a series of attacks but failed to convert.

In the 74th minute, striker Ambrose Sifuna was brought down by Bandari defender Brian Odera inside the box but Moses Shumah’s effort from the spot was saved by Dockers custodian Joseph Ochuka

The draw lifts Bandari to second on the log on 30 points, same as Nairobi City Stars who host Posta Rangers at Ruaraka Grounds on Sunday.

Saturday results

Gor Mahia 1 Kariobangi Sharks 0

Kakamega Homeboyz 0 Bandari 0

Sunday fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Bidco United v Kenya Police (Thika, Kiambu)

Tusker v Sofapaka (Kenyatta, Machakos)

Muhoroni Youth v AFC Leopards (Jomo Kenyatta, Kisumu)

Nzoia Sugar v Shabana (Sudi, Bungoma)

Nairobi City Stars v Posta Rangers (Ruaraka Grounds, Nairobi)

Murang’a Seal v Talanta (Sportpesa Arena, Murang’a)