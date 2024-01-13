Tecno to sponsor Oliech, 'Marcelo' to watch Afcon in Ivory Coast

Kenyan football icon Dennis Oliech, fast rising star Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma and three lucky winners, will grace the 2023 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) courtesy of telecommunication firm, Tecno.

Anthony Brian, Tecno Retail Manager for Kenya revealed that Oliech, who has since retired and Ouma, will grace the competition which kicks off on Saturday in Ivory Coast.

Earlier this week, Ouma made a multimillion transfer to Polish top tier club Raków Częstochow from Swedish side AIK.

“We have picked the outgoing legend Oliech and incoming legend Marcelo, a fast-rising star to attend the Afcon tournament and promote football. They are faces people can relate to in our product and we are proud of them,” said Brian.

“We would have loved to work with as many local footballers as we could but we have settled on these two. In the coming years, Kenya will play host to such a tournament and we will incorporate more talented players. Working with our own even if Afcon is being held in Ivory Coast is a plus for us,” he added.

Oliech and Ouma will attend the tournament from its initial stages while the three lucky winners will grace the final to be played on February 11 at 60,000-capacity Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

Brian was speaking on Friday night at Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) when Tecno launched the SPARK 20 Series Limited Edition to celebrate Afcon.

To get the three lucky winners, Tecno will be running a random selection on those who will be predicting the team which will win Afcon.

The lucky winners could also come from customers who will fill an online form after buying Tecno products.

The mobile phone manufacturers are also planning to set a big screen in Nairobi for Kenyans to watch the final of the continent's biggest football extravaganza.