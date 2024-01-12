FKF-WPL: Ulinzi, Police look to end first leg on a high

Three matches have been lined up this Sunday in Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL), as the first leg comes to an end.

This weekend, Kenya Police Bullets, and Ulinzi Starlets will battle for second position in the league, as both teams play away from home.

Police will be at ASK Show Ground in Nakuru to face off with Nakuru City Queens while Ulinzi play against Bungoma Queens at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County.

Police, who are unbeaten this season under the tutelage of Beldine Odemba, are currently second on the log with 19 points, while the soldiers have 18 points in third place, same as Kibera who are ranked fourth.

Defending champions Vihiga Queens, who are also unbeaten lead the standing with 24 points from 10 matches.

Bungoma coach Robert Machio Friday urged well-wishers to support the newly promoted team in the second leg saying they endured a lot of financial challenges in the first leg.

"We will hold our final training on Saturday ahead of our match. My team is injury free thus all the players will be available for selection. We have been struggling financially since the beginning of the season and are pleading for well-wishers to come on board and support our club in the second leg," said Machio.

In another match at Mumboha Stadium in Vihiga County, newly promoted Soccer Assassins will host bottom-placed Gaspo Women.

Assassins will be without three key players namely; captain Jane Hato, Faith Atieno and Jerine Atieno who have since left the club and joined National Women Super League (NWSL) team Mathare United Women.

"The current situation of being in the relegation zone is indeed disappointing. However, with the upcoming home game and the support of our fans, there is hope for a much-needed win. Securing maximum points will ensure our safety and keep us out of the relegation zone," said Assassins coach Francis Muhambi.

"Additionally, there are plans to sign five players ahead of the second leg. I don't give up easily and I am optimistic that our fortunes will change before end of the season," added Muhambi.

Midfielder Charity Midewa of Assassins is the club's top scorer with four goals, four behind league current top scorer Tumaini Waliaula of Vihiga.

Assassins and Gaspo sit in position 10 and 11 with eight and five points respectively from nine matches.

Sunday fixtures

Bungoma Queens FC v Ulinzi Starlets FC (Sudi Stadium, Bungoma 11am)

Nakuru City Queens FC v Kenya Police Bullets FC (A.S.K Grounds, Nakuru 11am)