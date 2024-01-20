Gor Mahia silence Matano's Tusker in Machakos

Gor Mahia Saturday beat Tusker 1-0 to move 10 points clear at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table in a match staged at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

New Shabana coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo also suffered his first loss since taking over two weeks ago. Shabana lost 1-0 to Ulinzi Stars at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

Bandari were held to a 2-2 draw by Kariobangi Sharks at Mbaraki Sports Ground in Mombasa County.

In the other game of the day, KCB and Muhoroni Youth battled to a barren draw at Thika Sub County Stadium in Kiambu County.

At Kenyatta Stadium, the game had high stakes following Tusker coach Robert Matano's sentiments this week that K'Ogalo can't beat his team in a fairly officiated match.

However, Matano was forced to eat a humble pie after Gor midfielder Austin Odhiambo bent a freekick past Tusker custodian Brian Bwire in the 20th minute.

The goal was wildly celebrated by K'Ogalo supporters who mocked Matano as he watched pensively from the Tusker bench.

Tusker replied with a series of attacks but there was no breakthrough with their on-form striker Eric Kapaito marked out of the game by Gor defender Rooney Onyango.

Statistics of FKF-PL match between Gor Mahia and Tusker. Photo credit: Pool | Tisini

Strikers Benson Omala and Chris Ochieng' wasted two golden chances which could have given Gor a huge win.

New Gor winger Shariff Musa also impressed after coming on in the second half. If Musa's performance is anything to go by, then Boniface Omondi should be worried of his game time in the second leg.

The win takes Gor's tally to 43 points from 19 points while Tusker are fourth on 31 points.

Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry was elated with the team's performance saying they still have to work hard in the remaining 15 matches.

"It was a tremendous performance from us and I'm frustrated we didn't win 3-0 or 2-0. We extend our lead at the top and after 19 rounds, we still want to keep it going," he said.

McKinstry said the 84th minute incident when Gor defender Kennedy 'Vidic' Onyango handled the ball while on the ground was not a penalty.

"The ball hit his hand and he was down bracing his hands against the grass. That was not a penalty and the rules are clear on this. It cannot be a penalty," said McKinstry.

Tusker coach Robert Matano said the officiating was good but felt his side should have been awarded a penalty.

"That was a penalty but what can I do even if I complain. It was a clear penalty but the referee decided otherwise. It was not a bad game, we started slowly and caught up later. We didn't convert our chances but we played well in the second half. We are fighting hard and are not out of the title race," said Matano seemingly dejected and embarrassed.

Leshan Mootian set up Masita Masuta to score for Ulinzi Stars in their win over Shabana in Homa Bay.

In Mombasa, Patrick Ngunyi and Geoffrey Onyango were on target for Sharks while Umaru Kasumba and Nahimana Shasiri netted for Bandari.

Saturday results

Bandari 2 Kariobangi Sharks 2

Gor Mahia 1 Tusker 0

Shabana 0 Ulinzi Stars 1

KCB 0 Muhoroni Youth 0

Sunday fixtures

Kenya Police v Nzoia Sugar (Police Sacco, Nairobi, 3pm)

FC Talanta v Bidco United (Kenyatta, Machakos, 1pm)

Posta Rangers v Murang’a Seal (Kenyatta, Machakos, 4pm)