Sofapaka continue renaissance under 'Zico'

Sofapaka on Friday beat Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

The win continued Batoto ba Mungu's revival under coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno who has taken charge of three matches since his appointment three weeks ago.

Striker Darius Msagha scored the lone goal from a cutback in the 85th minute. Otieno has now won two out of the three matches he has been in charge.

The result leaves Homeboyz at position six on 29 points while Sofapaka climbs up to 13th position on 20 points.

Otieno acknowledged that it was a cagey affair but congratulated his side for rising to the occasion and bagging maximum points against a superior side.

“We played well only that every side defended well. We shall work on a few areas to improve and get out of the relegation zone but this is a good result against a team which is above us in the table,” said Otieno.

His opposite number Patrick Odhiambo was disappointed and called on his players to work hard and start posting positive results. Homeboyz are winless now in the last six matches.

“It was a tough game where we found it hard to penetrate their defence. We have to improve and utilise our chances and also work on our defending,” said Odhiambo.

FKF-PL action continues over the weekend with four matches scheduled for Saturday and another four on Sunday.

Friday result

Sofapaka 1 Kakamega Homeboyz 0

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Bandari v Kariobangi Sharks (Mbaraki, Mombasa)

Gor Mahia v Tusker ( Kenyatta, Machakos)

Shabana v Ulinzi Stars ( Raila Odinga, Homa Bay)

KCB v Muhoroni Youth ( Thika, Kiambu)

Sunday

Kenya Police v Nzoia Sugar (Police Sacco, Nairobi)

FC Talanta v Bidco United (Kenyatta, Machakos, 1pm)

Posta Rangers v Murang’a Seal (Kenyatta, Machakos, 4pm)