Moment of truth as Gor host Tusker in Machakos

Stakes are already high ahead of the much-anticipated Football Kenya Federation Premier League fixture of the weekend pitting leaders Gor Mahia against Tusker at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

Gor, who lead the league log on 40 points clash with Tusker who are third on the FKF-PL log on 31 points after 18 rounds of matches. A win for Tusker would cut Gor Mahia lead at the top while a loss for the brewers will ensure K’Ogalo still have an edge in the race for their 21st league title.

On Friday, struggling Kakamega Homeboyz and relegation-threatened Sofapaka will face off at Kenyatta Stadium. Homeboyz are sixth on 28 points while Batoto ba Mungu are second last on the log on 17 points.

Another top clash will see 12-time champions AFC Leopards take on Nairobi City Stars at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on Sunday.

Apart from the Friday fixture, four have been scheduled on Saturday while another four will be staged across different venues on Sunday.

Shabana, another team with a massive following, will be hoping to make it two wins in a row when they host four-time champions Ulinzi Stars at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County.

Unnecessary animosity

Tusker coach Robert Matano told Nation Sport that Gor Mahia can’t edge Tusker in a fairly-officiated game, something which has set him on crossroads with the Green Army.

A section of the fans has even suggested that the federation allows Matano to appoint a referee of his choice for the Saturday encounter.

Gor legend Tobias ‘Juakali’ Ochola told Nation Sport that Matano is a respected coach and shouldn’t have made such comments because he has now put pressure on the referee who will be in charge of the contest.

“If he loses he will blame it on the referee, if he wins, he will say the game has been officiated well and that is why Gor have failed to beat him. He is just creating unnecessary animosity ahead of the game,” said Ochola, who coaches Kenyatta University football team.

Tusker have not beaten Gor Mahia in the last three consecutive matches but Matano claims two went K'Ogalo's due to poor officiating while another ended in a barren draw as they were robbed of a clear goal.

The last time the brewers beat Gor was on April 16, 2022 when they won 2-0 at Narok Stadium.

Eric Kapaito who has six goals will be the player to watch on the yellow end while Gor Mahia talisman Benson Omalla will also be looking to end his goal drought.

Kapaito, the 2018 and 2021 Most Valuable Player, scored a hat-trick in 5-0 thrashing of KCB two weeks ago. He was also on the scoring chart in the 3-1 victory over Sofapaka last week.

Omalla, meanwhile has not scored in the last three matches. The 22-year-old forward last scored in K'Ogalo's 2-2 draw against Nzoia Sugar on December 9.

AFC Leopards will be hoping to make it three wins in a row when they face second-placed Nairobi City Stars in Kakamega where they draw huge support. Leopards, who are 13th on the log on 21 points beat Muhoroni Youth and Ulinzi Stars 1-0 in their last consecutive matches.

Simba wa Nairobi, who are second on 33 points head into the game having not lost in the past nine matches. Their last loss in the league was 2-1 defeat to Murang’a Seal on November 1.

Seventeen-year-old striker Mohamed Bajaber has also been on fire, netting in the past three consecutive wins against Kakamega Homeboyz, FC Talanta and Posta Rangers. Bajaber has five goals.

In the first leg, City Stars, whose coach Nicholas Muyoti is a former Ingwe captain, beat AFC Leopards 3-2. City Stars have won twice in the last three consecutive meetings between the two sides.

Shabana, under the tutelage of Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo will be going for victory against struggling Ulinzi Stars who are without a win in the last five matches. Ulinzi thrashed Tore Bobe 4-0 in the first leg on October 29 last year at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata Barracks.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Friday

Sofapaka v Kakamega Homeboyz (Kenyatta, Machakos)

Saturday

Bandari v Kariobangi Sharks (Mbaraki, Mombasa)

Gor Mahia v Tusker ( Kenyatta, Machakos)

Shabana v Ulinzi Stars ( Raila Odinga, Homa Bay)

KCB v Muhoroni Youth ( Thika, Kiambu)

Sunday

Kenya Police v Nzoia Sugar (Police Sacco, Nairobi)

FC Talanta v Bidco United (Kenyatta, Machakos, 1pm)

Posta Rangers v Murang’a Seal (Kenyatta, Machakos, 4pm)