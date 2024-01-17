Sports fraternity mourns ex-Gor Mahia player Caesar Handa

Former Gor Mahia player Caesar Handa has been eulogised as a dedicated footballer and a sports columnist, who left a positive mark on the lives of many.

Handa passed on at Nairobi Hospital on Wednesday at 4am where he had been taken after falling at his house in Kileleshwa.

According to his brother Ben Handa, Caesar was not ailing and that is why his death has shocked many including close friends who were with him on Tuesday.

“My brother’s death has shocked us as a family as he was also not sick. He played golf at Royal Nairobi Golf Club and even watched the African Cup of Nations game between Tunisia and Namibia," Ben told Nation Sport.

“As a family, it has hit us but it is God’s will and we thank him for the life my brother lived,” he added.

The late Handa was 59 years old and played for Gor between 1989 and 1992. He studied at the University of Nairobi (1987- 1989) and went for his Masters at Missouri University in the United States from 1995 to 1997.

Handa was also a sports columnist with the Standard Newspaper and owned a Strategic Research and Public Relations Company in Nairobi which majored in research on politics and opinion polls.

He was also appointed to the Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee in 2022 by former CS Amina Mohamed and was the Chairman of the Referees Committee.

He was also the Secretary of Gor Mahia Legends Welfare Group. ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo led Kenyans in mourning Handa saying he was a role model, opinion shaper, and a leader in various aspects of life.

Owalo revealed that two days ago he engaged Handa in a detailed discussion about utilizing drones for last-mile e-commerce deliveries for the Postal Corporation of Kenya.

“Most recently, we worked together on the establishment and operationalization of the Gor Mahia Legends’ Welfare Sustainability Fund. Caesar consistently proved to be a dependable friend and an elder brother, offering guidance and advice, as needed throughout the years,” said Owalo.

Gor Mahia legend Austin Oduor, who played with Handa, described him as a gentleman.

“He was a gentleman who deserved to live longer. His demise came when we needed him most as he was also the secretary general of our association. Let his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Oduor.