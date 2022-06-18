Amina extends FKF Transition Committee term by two months

Sports CS Amina Mohamed via Gazette notice dated June 17 has extended the mandate of Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee which ended on June 14 for the next two months.

In the new committee, Mohamed has appointed Retired General Maurice Oyugi as the new chairman replacing Retired Judge Aaron Ringera. Oyugi was Ringera’s deputy.

Former Kenya Rugby Union chairman Mwangi Muthee is the new Deputy Chairman. However, other members of the committee and its secretariat remain the same.

The members include Ali Amour, Bobby Ogolla, former Harambee Starlets captain Neddy Atieno, Caesar Handa, Hassan Haji, Dr J.J Masiga, Michael Muchemi, Racheal Kamweru and Anthony Isayi.

Journalist Linda Oguttu will continue heading the secretariat with Lorine Nerea and former Kenya Rugby player Edward Rombo as the Secretaries. Journalist Robin Toskin, coach Rishadi Shedu and Maxwell Wasike also form part of the secretariat.

“The Transition Committee shall hold office for a period of two months with effect from June 16, 2022 and shall be assisted in the execution of its mandate by the secretariat. All communication to the committee shall be addressed to the chairperson,” read the gazette notice in part.

They will oversee running of the National Super League which ends next month and FKF Division Two leagues for both men and women which also end this month.

The Transition Committee came into office on May 13, replacing the FKF Caretaker Committee which had been at the helm for six months since Mohamed disbanded the Nick Mwendwa led federation last November. This was after an audit report revealed massive financial misappropriation at the federation.

The gazzettment of the committee now quashes hopes of a 13-member committee formed by football stakeholders last Saturday to take charge of the football activities after the end of the term of the Transition Committee. The 13-member committee was led by FKF Murang’a Branch Chairman Robert Macharia and Nairobi East Branch Chairman Amos Otieno as his deputy.

It is expected that the next government after August 8 general elections will put in a new team to run football activities if Kenya will still be under Fifa suspension by then.

However, if the suspension will have been lifted, then the management of football in the country will likely revert back to the federation.