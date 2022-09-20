New NTV sports show raises bar

NTV on Monday night launched a new, hour-long live sports magazine show dubbed SportOn!

The show, which is hosted by celebrated sports journalist Bernard Ndong, who is NTV’s new Sports Team Lead, will air every Monday night from 10pm with focus on the state of Kenya’s sports, news features on Kenyan sports persons plying their trade outside the country, legends and sports trends of the week, among other interesting segments.

Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee member Ceasar Handa and Athletics Kenya’s Nairobi branch chairman Barnabas Korir were the guests on the new show on Monday while retired national women’s volleyball team player Jane Wacu, who has been playing professionally in Seychelles since 2017, featured in the stars abroad segment.