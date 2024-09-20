‘Huge gap between us and Al Ahly’: Gor coach Neiva ponders Cairo task

Anything can happen in football, and so Gor Mahia coach Leonardo Neiva’s resigned views about their chances in Sunday’s reverse fixture of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round match against Al Ahly of Egypt in Cairo can only be considered part of the mind games in this business.

The Brazilian coach publicly conceded that Gor Mahia are out of the running for a spot in the next round, but they will turn up at the Cairo International Stadium to honour the fixture that kicks off at 7pm (Kenyan time) and learn from the African football powerhouse.

Al Ahly, who are the defending champions and 12-time record title holders, showed their class with a 3-0 thrashing of K’Ogalo at Nyayo National Stadium exactly a week ago, on Sunday.

Bafana Bafana winger Percy Tau netted a brace for Al Ahly, with the other goal coming from Ramia Rabia.

The aggregate winner of the match will make it to the money-minting group stage where all qualifiers are guaranteed of pocketing at least Sh90 million each.

“First of all, we must be realistic because this is football and our chances of qualifying for the group stage are very slim. Al Ahly are at another level, have 11 clean sheets, so we will just try to score early and if not possible to secure a win, just learn from how they are playing,” said Neiva.

Gor arrived in Cairo on Thursday afternoon and had a feel of the Cairo venue Friday.

“Even with the slim chance we have, we are going to play offensive football. We can’t just defend and protect ourselves against a team known for scoring goals,” added Neiva.

Neiva conceded that the level and the experience of the Egyptian side presented Gor with a task that was seemingly out of reach.

“There is a huge gap between us and them. Al Ahly are worth Sh4.7 billion in the market while we are worth around Sh193 million. They are highly experienced while we are providing experience to a young group,” said Neiva.

The Brazilian tactician agreed that they conceded easy goals in the first leg due to pressure and stage fright of playing a big club but said the game showed them the level they are so that they can work harder.

In the first leg match, Gor custodian Kevin Omondi gifted Al Ahly an easy first goal.

The second came after Boniface Omondi was easily dispossessed while the third goal also originated from poor defending inside the box.

Gor, however, can take heart from the display by their midfield.

The Kenyan side saw plenty of possession at Nyayo but a blunt attack let them down.

Neiva is expected to start Ghanaian Enock Morrison who was the standout player for Gor in Nairobi.

Morrison, who joined K’Ogalo this season, will partner with last season’s Most Valuable Player Austin Odhiambo while Boniface Omondi will play in the flanks to support lead attacker Chris Ochieng’.

In defence, Neiva is likely to drop Philemon Otieno who had an underwhelming game in the first leg with either Paul Ochuoga or Levin Odhiambo filling his place.

Rooney Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng and Harambee Stars duo Alphonce Omija and Silvester Owino are prime candidates in Neiva’’s starting 11.

Al Ahly’s Swiss coach, Marcel Koller, will likely keep the same team that crushed Gor to put the round’s outcome beyond doubt.

Gor will be wary of Tau, a former Brighton winger who joined Al Ahly in 2021 on a two-year contract.

The Bafana Bafana winger is the highest-paid player at the club with Sh12 million month’s salary. He has shown his worth to the Egyptian powerhouse.

Al Ahly, are looking to become the first team in the new era to win the African Champions League title thrice in a row.