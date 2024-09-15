Al Ahly expose Gor Mahia's frailties on big stage

Egyptian giants Al Ahly have exposed Gor Mahia’s frailties on the big stage, beating the 21-time Kenyan champions 3-0 in their first leg encounter of the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League in Nairobi Sunday.

Gor Mahia were left with a mountain to climb as they seek to qualify for the group stage of the 2024/25 Caf Champions League on the backdrop of a big loss in the first leg match at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Gor Mahia last won a continental title 37 years ago when they triumphed in the 1987 Africa Cup Winners Cup (later renamed Mandela Cup). On that occasion, Gor Mahia won the trophy against Tunisian giants Esperence on away goals after the two teams had drawn 3-3 on aggregate.

Since then, Gor have struggled to create an impact in Caf competitions, often exiting the tournaments in the early stages.

The last time K’Ogalo have gone furthest in Caf tournaments in recent years was in 2019, when they reached the quarter-final stage of the second-tier Caf Confederation Cup.

Yesterday, a brace by the impressive Percy Muzi, and another goal by Ramy Hisham was all the 12-time Caf Champions League winners needed to start their campaign brilliantly to successfully defend the title.

Afterwards, Gor Mahia’s coach Martins Leonardo Neiva, said the team’s target of reaching the group stage are far from over.

“We played good football but they (Al Ahly) punished us from mistakes. They are experienced and they managed the game very well but I am satisfied with the general performance of the boys,” said Gor’s coach Martins Leonardo Neiva.

The Brazilian added: “Now we have the away game. Of course it will not be so easy but we are going to try to play football. Simple like that.”

His opposite number Marcel Martin said: “We are very happy that we have won against a strong team. But this is not the end, the next game will not be easy and we should give everything to win the match.”

Reigning champions Al Ahly, nicknamed ‘Red Devils’, are among the highly ranked teams that began this season’s campaign at the second preliminary round. They have won the Egyptian League title a record 44 times.

Gor, who have lifted the Kenyan League trophy a record 21 times, progressed to this stage of the Caf Champions League following their 5-2 aggregate win over South Sudanese side Al Merreikh Bentiu in the first preliminary round. Gor and Al Ahly again clash on Saturday in Cairo, with the aggregate winner clinching a berth to the group stage.

Yesterday, more than 20,000 fans graced the match, the first between the two sides.

Despite Al Ahly being the away team, a sizable number of their supporters, majority donning the team’s famous red t-shirts, were at the stadium to cheer the team.

They rented the air with vuvuzela sounds, as Gor fans beat drums, creating an electric atmosphere at the 30,000-seater stadium.

Knowing how crucial their support was for Gor against the African giants, the home fans loudly cheered every forward move made by the Kenyan side.

Gor started the contest strongly, their first chance to cause trouble for Al Ahly arriving in the fifth minute when they won a corner-kick but Austine Odhiambo’s delivery was cleared by the visitor’s defence.

But it was not long before the Egyptian side showed K’Ogalo why they are the most decorated football club in Africa. Hashim broke the deadlock with a close range shot after connecting to Marrawan Attia’s cross inside the box.

Even before the dust settled, the visitors doubled their advantage through Muzi. Al Ahly’s two-goal lead did not dampen Gor’s spirit as they continued hunting for a goal to reduce the deficit.