High noon for Gor Mahia against Egyptian giants Al Ahly

Gor Mahia face the biggest test yet in their campaign for this season’s Caf Champions League title today when they come up against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the second preliminary round of Africa’s premier club football competition at Nyayo National Stadium from 3pm.

One would have to go back 37 years to the time Gor Mahia last won a continental title when they won the 1987 Africa Cup Winners Cup (later renamed Mandela Cup). On that occasion, Gor Mahia won the trophy against Tunisian giants Esperance on away goals after the two teams drew 3-3 on aggregate. Since then, Gor have flattered to deceive, exiting continental tournaments in the early stages.

Gor have dominated local football, winning unprecedented 21 league titles. In recent years, the club has fallen down the pecking order in Caf competitions. The last time K’Ogalo went furthest in Caf tournaments was in 2019 when they reached the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Gor’s opponents in this season’s competition could not come bigger than defending champions Al Ahly. The club, nick-named ‘Red Devils’ are the defending champions of the CAF Champions League, and have won the trophy a record 12 times.

Established in 1907, Al Ahly are the most successful club in Egypt with 43 league titles to their name, and were named club of the 20th century. Al Ahly have won bronze at the Fifa Club World Cup four times.

The club also has a huge financial muscle, and hit the headlines in the 2021/22 season after spending a fortune to nab South African international Percy Tau who earns a monthly salary of Sh12 million. The highest paid player at Gor Mahia earns less than Sh250,000.

Tau is expected to partner Amar Hamdi in attack for Al Ahly today. In May, the Egyptian giants beat Tunisia’s Esperance 1-0 in Cairo after a goalless stalemate in the first leg played in Tunis to win the 12th title.

Other key players in Al Ahly’s squad include experienced custodian Mohamed El Shenawy, defender Mohamed El Magharaby and Mohamed El Shat. More than half of the squad plays for Egypt’s national team who are record seven-time winners of the Africa Cup of Nations.

On Saturday, Al Ahly, who are coached by 63-year-old Swiss national Marcel Koller, failed to turn up for a joint press conference with Gor Mahia. Koller and the team arrived in Nairobi via chartered plane on Friday evening, and will leave Kenya this evening after today’s game.

Gor Mahia Bryson Wangai (left) and Kennedy Onyango during a training session at Nyayo National Stadium on September 12, 2024.

Gor Mahia’s coach, Leonardo Neiva from Brazil, conceded that they head to today’s match as underdogs. Neiva hopes the Harambee Stars quartet of defenders Silvester Owino, Alphonce Omija, and Rooney Onyango, as well as attacking midfielder Austin Odhiambo who featured for Kenya in the 2025 African Cup of Nation qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Namibia, will rise to the occasion.

“They (Al Ahly) are the favourites because of their history, the titles they have won, and they have played at the highest level and play good football. They can even match Real Madrid of Spain, and Fluminese of Brazil whom they have played before,” Neiva, 46, observed

“We are going to try our best and I hope we shall have a good result. We can surprise them and though we respect them, we will show up and try our best,” the Brazilian added.

Neiva is expected to play the Harambee Star quartet, but are yet to find a parmanent solution in attack since the departure of Benson Omala who now plays in the Lebanese top league. Omala has been Gor Mahia’s top scorer in the last two seasons.

Gor’s Congolese striker Gideon Bendeka struggled upfont in the preliminary round of the tournament against Al Merreikh of South Sudan. He was introduced in the second half of both matches.

“Gor Mahia have beaten Zamalek of Egypt before, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if we beat Al Ahly here. It will be a tough game but my players are going to do their best,” said Neiva.

To reach this stage, Gor Mahia beat Al Merreikh 1-0 on aggregate. Being the defending champions, Al Ahly were exempted from the preliminary round.

Fans will pay Sh500 for VIP tickets, and Sh200 for regular tickets. The stadium gates will open from noon.