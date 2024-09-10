Al Ahly, Zamalek expected in Nairobi for dates with Gor, Police

Egyptians giants Zamalek and Al Ahly are expected to arrive in Nairobi Wednesday and Friday respectively for their Africa club football assignments

Al Ahly will clash with Kenyan giants Gor Mahia in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round first leg match at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

On the other hand, Kenya Police will battle Zamalek at the same venue on Saturday in the CAF Confed Cup second preliminary round first leg match.

Kenya Police Team Manager Godfrey Chomba told Nation Sport yesterday that the Head of Delegation of Zamalek arrived in the country on Monday morning to organise for the team’s logistics ahead of the game.

Chomba said Kenya Police arranged for a 60-seater bus and 20-capacity van for the visitors who will train at the Kenya Police Sacco Stadium.

“We don’t know the exact number but we have heard it is a huge delegation so we have made prior arrangements to ensure they are comfortable. On accommodation, they have made the booking themselves,” said Chomba.

He said all was well at the Police their camp as they prepare for what will be a David versus Goliath encounter.

The winners of the round will proceed to the group stage. The last time Zamalek played a Kenyan team was in February 2019 when they lost to Gor Mahia 4-2 in the group stage of the Confederation Cup at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani. Zamalek then hammered Gor 4-0 in the return fixture.

Al Ahly, who are the Champions League title holders and record 12-time winners, are expected on Friday even though they have not given their itinerary, according to Gor Mahia CEO. Raymond Oruo.

“As you know they cater for their accommodation and ours is to provide them with transport,” said Oruo. The last time Al Ahly played a Kenyan team was in 2013 when they beat Tusker 2-0 in the first round of the CAF Champions League.