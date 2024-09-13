‘Don’t rule us out yet’: Kenya Police coach vows to take the fight to Zamalek today

Rank outsiders Kenya Police FC will today seek to impose themselves on the hugely successful and technical Egyptian club Zamalek in first leg fixture of Caf Confederation Cup second preliminary round at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi from 3pm.

Zamalek, nicknamed ‘The White Knights’, will host the reverse fixture of Africa’s second-tier club football competition in Cairo next weekend.

The odds are stacked against home team Kenya Police FC.

While the Kenyan domestic Cup champions are playing on the continental stage for the first time this season, Zamalek are five-time CAF Champions League winners and have won the CAF Confederation Cup twice. The club has won the Egyptian league title 14 times.

On paper, Zamalek who are the regning Caf Confederation Cup champions, are overwhelming favourites.

However, they have been beaten before in Nairobi. Five years ago, the Egyptian giants left Nairobi with their heads bowed down.

On that ocassion, the team lost 4-2 to Gor Mahia in the group stage of the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

More recently, The Egyptian giants beat Tusker FC 1-0 in Nairobi in 2021 and won 4-0 away in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round match, and made it to the group stage.

To qualify to play Zamalek, Kenya Police beat Ethiopia Coffee 1-0 on aggregate in a two-leg contest in the preliminary round. Champions will begin their title defence in the second preliminary round of the competition.

Yesterday, Kenya Police coach Anthony Kimani and his assistant Salim Babu insisted downplayed the underdog tag, insisting that they are in the contest to win against an African football powerhouse.

“We have prepared well for the last two weeks for the big match against an established team in Africa. However, we are playing at home and we have talented players who are ready to make history in this competition,” said Kimani.

“I also have experienced players who have played at top levels in CAF competitions like Jesse Were. This will be a tough game and nobody should rule us out,” added Kimani.

Babu said: “The underdog tag will only motivate us because, in football, it is 11 players against 11 players. Matches are won on the pitch and we are going to play to win this match,”

Kenya Police defender, David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng, said that playing Zamalek is an indication that the team has improved over the years.

“They are one of the best in Africa and we are focused on winning because in football, it is about taking your chances and scoring goals. We will be at home. We can beat them here and go to defend away,” said Ochieng’.

Kenya Police have been undergoing intense training and on Thursday, they welcomed back six players who were with the national team in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Kimani is banking on new signing Jesse Were to lead his attack. Were is seen as the most experienced player for Kenya Police in the CAF Competition, having featured many times with Zambian giants Zesco.

Were, 34 played for Zesco United, in five seasons and is the club’s all-time top scorer with 100 goals.

Kimani is also boosted by the return of defender Charles Ouma, custodian Patrick Matasi, defender Aboud Omar, Alfred Leku and South Sudan import Rashid Toha and forward Tito Okello, all who are fit from national team duty.

Zamalek, under the tutalege of 54-year-old Portuguese coach Jose Gomes, won the CAF Confederation Cup trophy in May after beating RS Berkane of Morocco 1-0 in the second leg of the final.

Fans at the VIP section of the stadium will pay Sh,1000, and those in the regular stands will pay Sh200. Stadium gates will open from midday.

Rs Berkane had won the first leg 2-1 at home and the tie ended on a 2-2 aggregate in favour of Zamalek, who had an away goal advantage. They also bagged the trophy in 2019.

Gomes was appointed Zamalek’s coach in February, will have a prolific striker Ahmed Hamdi who scored the winner in the final, at his disposal against Kenya Police.

Zamalek are 14-time winners of the Egyptian League and five-time CAF Champions League trophy. They have also won the CAF Confederation twice.

Egyptians arrived in Nairobi on Wednesday.