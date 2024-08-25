Gor Mahia thrash South Sudanese side as Kenya Police gun down Ethiopians

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia and Kenya Police have eased into the first round of Caf competitions after beating their respective opponents in the preliminary round.

On Sunday, Gor Mahia turned on the style with a 5-1 thrashing of South Sudan's Al Merreikh Bentiu at the Nyayo National Stadium to progress to the next round of the Caf Champions League on a 5-2 aggregate.

Gor Mahia went down 1-0 in the first leg contest last weekend away in South Sudan.

Kenya Police similarly showed their true form with a 1-0 win over Ethiopia Coffee in a Caf Confederation Cup match at the the 25,000-capacity Abebe Bikila Stadium in Addis Ababa to move to the .

The law enforcers had battled to a barren draw against the Ethiopian side at Nyayo National Stadium last weekend.

Gor Mahia Alphonce Omija celebrates his goal against Al Merreikh of South Sudan during their Caf Champions League preliminary match at Nyayo National Stadium on August 25, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

After falling to a solitary goal loss in the first leg, Gor Mahia produced a dazzling display on Sunday afternoon.

However, Gor got off to a bad start after conceding just six minutes into the contest when Nigerian-born Djiboutian striker Samuel Akinbinu struck for the visitors to silence to silence the home crowd.

But K’Ogalo responded with goals from Chris Ochieng, Alpha Onyango, Alphonce Omija and a brace by Rooney Onyango.

Ochieng’s scored a sumptuous goal after receiving a beautiful pass from midfielder Austin Odhiambo before chipping Al Merreikh goalkeeper Juma Amuk.

The goal sent K’Ogalo fans into a frenzy before Onyango’s left foot strike put Gor Mahia ahead in the 22nd minute.

Gor Mahia's Christopher Ochieng scores against Al Merreikh of South Sudan during their Caf Champions League preliminary match at Nyayo National Stadium on August 25, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Thereafter, there were tense moments when Gor Mahia and Al Merreikh players clashed off the ball over the visitors’ time-wasting tactics with the aggregate tied at 2-2.

But nerves were calmed when Gor scored the third goal in the 35th minute after Omija headed home a corner kick.

In the second half, K’Ogalo picked up from where they had left, dictating play in all departments, with Al Merreikh players reduced to chasing shadows.

Rooney, who had missed the first leg, put the icing of the cake with two goals in the final moments of the game.

First, the Kenyan international defender struck in the 81st minute after combining well with Samuel Kapen and Austin Odhiambo.

Gor Mahia players celebrate a goal against Al Merreikh of South Sudan during their Caf Champions League preliminary match at Nyayo National Stadium on August 25, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Then he hammered the final nail on Al Merreikh’s coffin from a solo effort in the second minute of time added on.

In Addis Ababa, South Sudanese midfielder Rashid Toha scored the all-important goal that saw Kenya Police seeing off Ethiopia Coffee with the first leg match having ended scoreless in Nairobi.

Gor Mahia will now Egyptian giants Al Ahly of Egypt in the first round of the Caf Champions League while Kenya Police have a date with Al Ahly's arch rivals Zamalek.

Gor will host Al Ahly in the first leg on September 13 with the away fixture slated for two weeks later.