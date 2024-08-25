Gor Mahia seek to turn tables against Ethiopian opponents in Caf Confederation Cup fixture

While Gor Mahia CEO Ray Oruo remains optimistic that K’Ogalo will turn tables when the reverse of their 1-0 loss to South Sudan’s Champions League encounter is played in Nairobi on Sunday, Kenya Police coach Anthony Kimani might live the rest of his life with the nightmare of failing to start with a strong squad against Ethiopia Coffee in their Confederation Cup clash at Nyayo National Stadium last Sunday.

“We should be able to close this with proper fielding. Early goal then we kill the game,” Oruo said after the team arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after the team had just landed from Juba where they played on August 18.

Even as Oruo was being ebullient, the Al Maraikh coach, having tasted blood, is now threatening to run away with Gor Mahia’s scalp, right in front of their adulating 12th man on Sunday, also going by the name of the Green Army.

“We controlled the game, dominated but were unlucky not to have scored many goals. We are not yet done with Gor and must prepare well to beat them at their backyard,” coach Remzy Sebit was quoted sending a warning to Nairobi, all the way from Juba.

Hardcore Gor fans might dismiss the Al Maraikh coach and his warnings as a May Day call by a drowning man, but a close check of the facts might just show that the South Sudanese tactician could be right after all.

To begin with, Gor was the underdog in the match. The current Gor squad as constituted, does not look like one that can do what K’Ogalo has been known to do over the years- instil the fear of the Lord in opponents and leave them literally quaking in their boots.

If you look back to the time Gor participated in this year’s CECAFA then you will agree that CEO Oruo has a mimic of a real Gor team. The team is lukewarm at its best and is mostly below average. One needs to spend an afternoon on the terraces of our local stadiums watching Gor to admit that the team is not there yet.

In the Juba outing for example, Gor started with Chris Ochieng and Boniface Omondi as twin attackers. The sad news is that the two gentlemen left the pitch without a single shot on target. That two dependable strikers would play for 90 minutes and leave without a shot on target speaks volumes about the qualities of the players.

Things did not improve even when Congolese import Gedeon Bendekawas whose 86th minute appearance never did any dent on the South Sudanese goal. Gor has been known to have the sharp eyes to import assassins from the region. Who can forget Meddie Kagere, James Tuyisenge and Khaled Aucho, to name just but a few?

Football analyst Tony ‘Anelka’ Oduori believes that Gor is operating at 40 percent of its full potential. “We lack depth in our playing unit. This is one area the coach must look into as a matter of priority,” he says.

Oduori defends coach Leonard Neiva from any blame saying he is still new on the job and has had the unpleasant task of participating in serious competition even before settling. “The man is still trying to get his philosophy stamped on the team,” he says.

However, Gor is still with a fighting chance on Sunday, the major factor being their famed supporters. If the supporters turn out in droves accompanied with their trade mark roaring, and with Neiva having a good day in the office, Gor might just eliminated Al Maraikh. Then set themselves up for the unenviable task of facing Egyptian giants Al Ahly who got a bye from the preliminary rounds.

Even with Gor having an outside chance of qualifying, the same cannot be said of their compatriots Kenya Police whose 0-0 draw with the Ethiopians means the law keepers effectively signed themselves off the fight.

It is not clear why the experienced Kimani as coach could bench someone like Francis Kahata and engage what was largely a trial-and-error fielding.

With the Herculean task of eliminating Ethiopia Coffee facing the cops in Addis, it is probably the time those in charge did a serious rethink of what they are taking to Ethiopia.

To begin with Police has some of the most experienced players in this country. This was quite evident when the line-up was revealed and when the players took to the pitch. They have the depth and deploying is the least of coach Kimani’s worries.

Second, Police does not suffer the perpetual problem of many of their peers in the local league- finances. The club’s patron Raymond Omollo who is the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President has reminded us time and again that the club is oiled financially.

With these two good tidings on their side Police should be able to mount a serious campaign in the continental platform and get us to at least quarters stage. Anything less than this would be like a dishonourable discharge on the part of the policemen.