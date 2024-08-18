Gor Mahia, Police begin continental campaign on a shaky note

Gor Mahia and Kenya Police face an uphill task of getting through the preliminary round of their respective African competitions after stumbling in the their first leg matches on Sunday.

Record national champions Gor Mahia lost 1-0 to unfancied Al Merreikh of South Sudan at the Juba National Stadium in their Champions League encounter.

And at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, a dominant Kenya Police were held to a barren draw by Ethiopia Coffee in their Confederation Cup clash.

The return legs will be held this weekend with winners of the Champions League round facing Egyptian giants Al Ahly and winners of the Confederation Cup round taking on Zamalek, another Egyptian giant, in the first rounds.

Gor Mahia held on until the 63rd minute when a defensive lapse allowed Mohamed El Feji to plant the ball in the net. Gor must win with a two-goal margin to sail through.

K'Ogalo were looking to win their first match under new coach Leonardo Neiva who was appointed on July 1.

However, the home side dominated the contest with K'Ogalo forced to sit deep and rely on the counter attack which didn't yield much.

Neiva decided to start with the twin attack of Chris Ochieng and Boniface Omondi that did not record a single a single shot on a target between them.

New Congolese signing Gedeon Bendekawas was brought in in the 86th minute but did not have time to influence the game.

"It was a tough game for us and we will regroup and play to win back at home. Al Merreikh were good but we also didn't do much to trouble them," said Neiva in Juba.

"I can't say we have exited the competition because it is still open for us. At home we shall have to end their dominance on the ball and use our chances," added Neiva,46.

The Brazilian coach will be hoping that his key defender Rooney Onyango, who didn't travel due to an issue with his passport, will be available.

Cocky Al Merreikh coach Ramzy Sebit issued a warning to Gor.

"We controlled the game, dominated but were unlucky not to have scored many goals. We are not yet done with Gor and must prepare well to beat them at their backyard."

Kenya Police squandered a number of scoring opportunities and can only blame themselves for the barren draw.

"I feel we should have scored more goals since we dominated and played well. We were not lucky," said Kenya Police coach Anthony Kimani, appointed to the position just 24 hours to the clash.

His opposite number Desta Negash was elated with the draw and said their focus is now on finishing off the Kenyan club in Ethiopia.