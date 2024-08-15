Brazilian coach Neiva faces first real test in South Sudan

Gor Mahia's Brazilian coach Leonardo Neiva says Gor Mahia must avoid defeat at all cost in their CAF Champions League preliminary round, first leg match against Al Merreikh Bentiu of South Sudan in Juba on Sunday.

The match will kick off at 3pm local time (4pm Kenyan time) at the 10,000-capacity Juba National Stadium. The return leg will he staged at Nyayo National Stadium on August 25.

The Caf preliminary round contest will be the first continental game for Neiva, 46, who was appointed Gor Mahia tactician on July 1. Neiva started dismally with the record Kenyan champions failing to win a single game in the Cecafa Kagame Cup in Tanzania last month as K'Ogal meekly exited at the group stage.

A squad of 22 players, eight technical bench staff and two officials of the club left the country on a chartered flight Thursday afternoon for Juba arriving one hour and 45 minutes. After checking into their hotel the team promptly held a light training session at the match venue.

“We are ready for this match and I believe that we can only get two results there, a draw or a win. However, I believe we shall win because I have had a very good preparation with my players,” said Neiva before the team departed for South Sudan.

Al Merreikh Bentiu participated in the Cecafa Kagame Cup in Tanzania and Neiva says they were a good side that cannot be underrated.

“It is a team with tall players who have that physical strength and play long balls. We just need to be careful and put the ball on the ground to neutralize their strength. It won't be an easy game for us,” added the Brazilian.

“Getting a win would be great but in case of a draw, I’m optimistic we shall finish the job here at home. I’m promising the fans that we shall qualify for the next round,” he said.

Gor will be without key defender Rooney Onyango, whose travel documents could not be processed on time.

Onyango, who has also been a regular with Harambee Stars, has had his place taken by captain Philemon Otieno who had earlier been dropped for the game.

FKF Premier League Most Valuable Player Austin Odhiambo was also drafted in the squad, though he had not been training with the team due to personal engagements.

Among the key players dropped were evergreen Ernest Wendo, midfielders Kevin Juma and Sydney Wahongo, Bryson Wangai, Enock Wanyama and teen sensation Mark Shabaan.

Gor Mahia will have to do without their dependable striker Benson Omala, who moved to Lebanese top league side Al Safa SC. Omala bagged the league's Golden Boot with 19 goals last season.

In his absence, new Congolese recruit Gedeon Bendeka is expected to lead K’Ogalo’s attack alongside Chris Ochieng’ and Sharif Musa.