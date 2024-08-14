Omala was 'desperate' to play football outside the country, father reveals

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala was dying to play outside the country after two botched deals to feature in the Swedish and Algerian leagues, his father has revealed.

According to Peter Oluoch, his son has achieved his dream of playing professional football abroad after he officially joined Lebanese top flight club Al Safa SC on Monday.

The Kisumu-born player is now set to become the first Kenyan professional football player to ply his trade in Lebanon, with the Beirut-based outfit.

Lebanon is not renowned for its football with a best Fifa ranking of 81 and worst of 161. The nation is currently ranked 116 in the world, eight places below Kenya.

Al Safa SC finished fifth in the 11-club Lebanese Premier League last season.

“This is his third day in Lebanon and I’m impressed that my son has finally got a chance to play outside the country. This has been his dream because playing professional football is an indicator that one can go far in his football career,” Oluoch told Nation Sport in Kisumu on Wednesday.

"My son really wanted to have a big career growth in his football and to establish himself in terms of earning power. Playing outside Kenya will give him that," the senior Omalla said.

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat was involved in the one-year deal for Omala at Al Safa with the option of an extension.

“Firat is the one who took my son there (Lebanon). He had an agent before but they went separate ways so I don’t fear that anybody will interfere with him there for any financial gain,” said Oluoch.

This is not the first time Omala will be playing football outside the country.

In April 2021, after completing his studies at Kisumu Day High School, Omala, then 18 years, joined FC Linkoping City in Sweden on a nine-month loan deal. However, he terminated his contract after four months citing being played out of position.

In February this year, Omala was on the verge of joining Algerian top flight side JS Saoura but the deal fell through on the last day of the transfer window after Gor failed to issue him with a release letter on time.

Lebanon is under a caretaker government, in deep economic crisis with a divided parliament and no president.

There is also rising tension between Lebanon and Israel that is threatening to break into a full blown war as the armed conflict in Gaza continues unabated.

Omala’s father said he was aware of the situation in the Middle East but was assured of his son's security.

“I considered all these factors, mostly his security before letting him go there. I was also assured that the club has its base in Beirut which does not have much security issues,” he said.

“I know the Lebanese league is not as competitive as other leagues in the world but professional football is good for his progress,” said Olouch. Beirut has a population of 2.4 million

Omala will be earning more than three times what he was getting at Gor, as his basic pay, that is, a salary approaching six figures in shillings.

Since joining Gor Mahia in 2020, Omala has been the club's top scorer, year in, year out. In the 2022/23 season, he netted 26 goals in 31 matches. Last season Omala scooped the FKF Premier League Golden Boot after netting 19 goals in 32 matches.