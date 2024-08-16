Jitters at Gor as giant club returns to Africa

Gor Mahia return to the continental scene after a two-year hiatus away to Al Merreikh Bentiu of South Sudan in their CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg match in Juba tomorrow with many lingering questions over their status as genuine contenders.

Already a section of the vocal Gor fans are questioning the ability of the club's new coach Brazilian Leonardo Neiva to lead a team of K'Ogalo's status to success reckoning he might not be the right man for the job.

Barely days into the new season and Gor Mahia players unsettled over how the club should utilise the Football Kenya Federation Premier League winners' cash prize amounting to Sh5 million.

Players want to be paid a share of the cash prize but the club management has adamantly refused to entertain such a proposition.

There are also reports of players being uncomfortable with the training methods of the Brazilian coach.

Gor arrived in Juba on Thursday and held a light training session at the match venue, Juba National Stadium, on the same day.

The Kenyan giants are putting up at the prestigious Pyramid Continental Hotel in Juba.

Gor will for the first time in four years be without their chief goal-getter Benson Omala who left the club this week for Lebanese outfit Al Safa on a season long deal.

“It is true Omala was a good player in our ranks and has been the face of our goal scoring unit. However, it is now up to the remaining attacking force to prove themselves because everyone will be given a chance to do so," said Neiva.

Gor signed Congolese striker Gedeon Bendeka, to replace the departed Omala, on a two-year contract from Rwanda's top league side Entecelles FC.

Bendeka last season netted 13 goals in 22 matches for his side and K'Ogalo's fans are optimistic he will fill the void left by Omala who scooped the Golden Boot last season, netting 19 goals.

"I'm a striker and a goal scorer so that is what I will just do here at Gor Mahia," said the 22-year-old Congolese forward.

Other strikers who travelled with Gor Mahia to Juba are Chris Ochieng', Shariff Musa and Samuel Kapen.

Neiva, a CAF A and Fifa Pro license holder has coached several clubs in Africa including Viper SC of Uganda, Al Merreikh of Sudan and Yanga SC in Tanzania.