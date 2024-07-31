FKF Premier League points to a bright future

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season has concluded, with the best of the best celebrated at the recent FKF annual awards gala. Reflecting on the 2023/24 FKF Premier League (FKFPL) season, it is evident that Kenyan football is on an unprecedented upward trajectory.

This season was not just another chapter in our footballing story; it was a testament to the resilience, growth, and potential that define Kenyan football. With strategic partnerships, enhanced financial support, and a focus on grassroots development, the FKFPL has set a new benchmark for success.

Despite challenging economic times and dwindling corporate sponsorship in sports, each FKF Premier League team received a minimum of Sh10 million in grants this season. This figure surpasses previous amounts offered during eras with different league sponsors.

This financial milestone was achieved through FKF's partnerships with Azam TV and Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

Additionally, Mozzart Bet's partnership for the FKF Cup and Safaricom's support for the Champa Dimba Youth Tournament have positively impacted the growth of various FKF leagues, including the top leagues.

Gor Mahia, the league champions, were awarded Sh5 million from the federation despite the absence of a title sponsor. This gesture, though not significantly large, indicates FKF's commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence. With potential title sponsors on the horizon, the future looks bright for our clubs and the league at large.

Enhanced media coverage

Timely cash rewards to all winners of the Mozzart Bet Cup and other FKF National leagues have empowered teams to effectively plan for pre-season and the new campaign's start.

This is crucial for the stability and growth of our clubs.

With six matches broadcast on TV each week, including four on PayTV and two on free-to-air channels, the FKFPL has become more attractive to fans and potential partners alike.

This increased visibility is a cornerstone of our strategy to elevate the league's profile both locally and internationally.

The mandatory requirement for qualified marketing and commercialization officers for FKFPL teams starting this coming season will be a game-changer. By professionalising the commercial aspects of our clubs, we're laying the groundwork for sustainable growth and partnership opportunities.

This, coupled with the requirement for media officers, will significantly boost our teams' presence across various media platforms, enhancing their marketability.

FKF's deliberate efforts to commercialize the league and emphasize grassroots football underscore the FKF's belief in the sport's foundational aspects.

By conducting CAF coaching courses and mandating CAF A licenses for top league coaches, we're ensuring our players receive top-notch training and development. This contributes to higher quality football that attracts fans and sponsors alike.

Football legend Musa Otieno noted during his speech at the FKF Gala that the current FKF administration's focus on capacity building for coaches is a long-term solution to a longstanding problem.

Infrastructure and fan experience

Previous administrations neglected to conduct coaching courses, but under Nick Mwendwa’s administration, over 8,000 coaches have been trained since 2016. Today, Kenya has more than 70 CAF A licensed coaches.

The renovation of several stadiums across the country by the National and County goverments promises better days ahead. We envision a future where fans enjoy unparalleled match-day experiences, further boosting attendance and engagement.

FKF's broadcast partners, Azam TV and KBC, have gone above and beyond to ensure fans at home enjoy high-quality TV experiences, bringing the excitement of Kenyan football into living rooms across the nation.

AFC Leopards Chairman Dan Shikanda thanked FKF during the FKF Gala award ceremony for orchestrating a league that was not only successful but also transformative, largely due to the two TV deals the federation secured for the top league.

As we look forward to the 2024/25 season, the FKF Premier League stands on the cusp of a new era. With solid foundations in place and a clear vision for the future, we are confident that the best is yet to come.

The success of a nation's football is indeed measured by the strength of its leagues and the vibrancy of its grassroots development. In this regard, the FKFPL is not just succeeding; it's thriving.