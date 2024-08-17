Gor, Police start treacherous campaigns

Since the CAF Champions League was re-branded in 1997 no Kenyan club has ever made it to the group stages.

And in the Confederation Cup, since its relaunch in 2004, the best performance by a Kenyan team is a single quarter-final appearance achieved by Gor Mahia in 2019.

All other outings have seen Kenyan clubs get knocked out meekly in the early stages.

Will it be any different this time round as this seasons’ continental club football begins?

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia are away to Al Merreikh Bentiu of South Sudan in their Champions League preliminary round first leg match in Juba today afternoon.

Debutants Kenya Police host Ethiopia’s Coffee Sports in their Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg clash at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi today also.

Already, the path to the business end of the two tournaments have been made treacherous by the draw.

Should Gor get through the preliminary round they will face Egyptian giants and multiple African champions Al Ahly in the first round.

It is not different for Police should they also negotiate their preliminary round successfully as another Egyptian giant Zamalek awaits them in the first round.

But first things first.

Gor Mahia have been camping in Juba since Thursday and held their last training session at the 1match venue on Saturday, August 17.

Kenya Ambassador to South Sudan Jeremy Nyamaso Ndola visited Gor Mahia’s camp.

"I encourage you to do your best and win the game," Ndola encouraged the record Kenyan champions.

Gor Mahia’s Brazilian coach Leonardo Neiva indicted they would be looking to seal the deal in Juba today at the 10,000-capacity Juba National Stadium from 4pm.

Gor will be without key defender Rooney Odhiambo who failed to travel because of issues with his travel documents.

They will also not have the best striker over the last four years Benson Omala who has moved to the Lebanese Premier League.

New signing Congolese hit-man Gedeon Bendeka has declared his job is to score goals and he will have his chance to walk the talk in Juba.

Kenya Police FC's Duncan Otieno celebrates his goal during their Football Kenya Federation match against KCB FC at Kenya Police stadium on April 13, 2024. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“South Sudan has good players and talent and that is why their players are even playing in other countries like Kenya. For sure Gor Mahia have work to do because South Sudanese football has also grown so it won’t be easy. Nowadays there are no underdogs in football,” said Former Harambee Stars and current Tabora FC coach Francis Kimanzi who has seen many a continental campaign.

Recent history is not in favour of Gor Mahia who have exited in preliminary round or first round or a regular basis.

Last season Gor were barred from participating in the Champions League for failing to pay salary arrears to several of their former players.

Their last outing before tomorrow was in the 2021/22 season when they were knocked out in the first round 8-1 on aggregate by CR Belouizdad of Algeria.

They were relegated to the Confederation Cup where they lost to AS Otoho d'Oyo of the Republic of Congo on 2-1 aggregate.

Before then Gor failed to progress beyond the first round in 2020 and 2019.

"This is a competition where each and every team is strong and we are ready for the game. We have trained well and are optimistic of getting a big win here and then at home," said Gor Mahia captain Philemon Otieno.

Game on in Juba!

Here in Nairobi , Police are making their maiden appearance in Africa.

It will be interesting to see how they adapt to the abrupt change of coaches for this fixture.

Former Kenya international Anthony Kimnay was appointed Police coach on Friday taking over from regular Salim Babu who successfully steered the lay enforcement officers to victory in the FKF MozzartBet Cup.

The change in coaches was because Babu does not have the minimum required qualifications to handle a team playing in a CAF competition,

Coffee arrived in the country yesterday.

The will have to contend with Tito Okelo who was the FKF Premier League second highest scorer with 17 goals.

Police will also rely on internationals Kenneth Muguna and Abuod Omar and goalkeeper Patrick Matasi to do the job in Nairobi.