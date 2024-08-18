Kenya Police Bullets fire blanks against South Sudan side

Kenya Police Bullets settled for a barren draw against Yei Joints of South Sudan in a Caf Women's Champions League Cecafa qualifier on Sunday at Abebe Bikila Stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Kenyan champions were the better side but they were undone by the numerous clear chances that they failed to convert.

The most glorious chances of the game came in 40th and 59th minute, when striker Rebecca Okwaro and midfielder Christine Nafula struck the post.

After the break, coach Beldine Odemba introduced Lydia Akoth and Emily Morang'a for Nafula and Lucy Kwekwe respectively.

Rebecca Okwaro was also rested with Bertha Omitta coming on. However, the changes did not translate into goals.

Of the eight players who joined Bullets last week, goalkeeper Annette Kundu, midfielder Christine Nafula and defender Elizabeth Ochaka all made their debuts in the match.

The outcome was big positive for the South Sudan side who were thrashed 11-0 by three-time Kenyan champions Vihiga Queens in 2021 when they last faced a Kenyan side.

On that occasion, Vihiga Queens went on to be crowned champions of the inaugural edition of the Cecafa championship in Nairobi.

In another Group A match on Saturday, hosts Bank of Ethiopia defeated Rayon Sport of Rwanda 3-2 at the same stadium.

Bullets will now face Bank of Ethiopia in their second group match on Wednesday.

The Ethiopian side leads Group A with three points, while Bullets and Yei Joints each having a point. Rayon Sport are bottom of the group with no point.