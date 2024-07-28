Police coach Odemba feels no pressure ahead of Caf qualifiers

Beldine Odemba, coach of Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) team Kenya Police Bullets, feels no pressure ahead of matches against established teams in CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers in Cecafa region.

CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers for Cecafa region enter the fourth edition this year, and will be played in Addis Ababa from August 17 to September 1.

Coach Odemba led Bullets to win the 2023/24 FKF-WPL title unbeaten last month

“I'm confident we will do well, but I feel no pressure. We are ready to face our opponents, and we aim to represent Kenya well in the Champions League qualifier matches. With proper preparation, we can make history in the tournament,” Odemba, who also won Coach of the Year Award in 2024 FKF awards gala on Friday night in Nairobi, said.

The CAF A licensed coach has beefed up her squad with five new players ahead of the international assignment.

Forward Bertha Omitta and defender Ann Norah have joined the team from former FKF-WPL champions Vihiga Queens, along with Kenya Under-20 team captain Jane Hato, midfielder Lorna Nyarinda, and midfielder Emily Morang'a from Vihiga Queens. They joined the team in an undisclosed deal.

In the draw held in Cairo last Wednesday, nine teams will compete in the qualification phase. Bullets were placed in Group ‘A’ alongside CBE from Ethiopia, Yei Joint FC (South Sudan), debutants Warriors Queens (Zanzibar), and Rayon Sport Women (Rwanda).

CBE, finalists in both 2021 and 2023, is the toughest team in the group. The Ethiopian champions lost 2-1 to Kenya’s Vihiga Queens in the final of 2021 CAF Women’s Champions League Cecafa qualifiers at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in Nairobi.

THE DRAW

Group A:

Kenya Police Bullets (Kenya), CBE (Ethiopia), Yei Joint FC (South Sudan), Warriors Queens (Zanzibar), Rayon Sport Women (Rwanda)

Group B: