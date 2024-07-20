Kenya Police FC star Alukwe using football talent to secure her future

Renowned women’s football player Puren Alukwe is a typical example of a Gen Z struggling to establish herself in a career while making the most of any opportunity that comes their way.

The 27-year-old winger of Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League champions Kenya Police Bullets FC graduated with a bachelor's degree in Procurement from Zetech University in 2021.

But finding a stable job in her field of study has been difficult.

“It has been a challenge. The jobs I have secured have not lasted, and it is in fact because I opted to follow my football talent.”

Alukwe is now hoping to transition from being just a football player for the Police team to a service woman in the forces.

Kenya Police Service

“If the opportunity arises to join the Kenya Police Service, I will accept the call to prepare for retirement. Football in the country generally doesn’t pay well, but at least Bullets pay us well and for that I am grateful.”

She also coaches younger players in her neighbourhood in Ruiru, and has not ruled old pursuing a football coaching career later on.

So how did it all start for Alukwe?

"I started playing football at the age of nine. I followed in the footsteps of my father, Sammy Were, and my brother, Isaac Ochieng', who are former players of Kenyan football giants AFC Leopards."

She was a stand-out student of Kakamega Primary School and St Agnes Arap Moi Girls Shibuye Kakamega County, actively engaging in school sports, particularly football.

"I never knew I would be a professional footballer in such a short time," says Alukwe, who previously played for Vihiga Leeds in the Kakamega County Regional League before joining Zetech University on a sports scholarship in 2018.

"Through Leeds, Zetech Sparks saw my talent and signed me up. You can see that through my football talent, I have managed to become a university graduate.

From university, it was apt that such a talented player would join a top women’s club, and it came to pass as Alukwe joined Kenya Police Bullets FC for the 2023/24 season and promptly helped them claim their first league title in the history of Kenyan football.

The imperious Police women gathered 49 points and were unbeaten the entire season.

Top scorer

Alukwe was the league’s third-best top scorer with 14 goals in 19 matches including three hat-tricks.

Tumaini Waliaula of Vihiga Queens won the Golden Boot with 16 goals as Bullets’ Rebecca Okwaro finishes second with 15 goals to her name.

Alukwe attributed Bullets’ success to teamwork, perseverance and dedication.

"As a player, your biggest dream is to win the league title. I have fulfilled my dream because I have never won any title before. This is my joy, and I thank my teammates and coaching staff for working together this season."

It means Alukwe has only one major trophy in her nine-year football career.

"It hasn't been easy because when you play football, as a player, you want to earn from your talent, but it hasn't been smooth sailing. The big thing is getting a chance to play for the national team. That has made me grow as a player.”

Alukwe, was first called up to the national team Harambee Starlets in 2019 and has remained a key figure in the team.

Her most memorable moment playing for the national team was in October 2020 during the Turkish Women's Cup held in Istanbul.

Kenya, under under coach David Ouma, defeating Northern Ireland 2-0 before losing 5-0 to Chile and 3-1 to Ghana.

"That was my first time out of the country. Though I started from the bench, playing and mixing with all kinds of nationalities was a memorable experience.

Other nations in the tournament were Hungary, Venezuela, Hong Kong, Romania, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Chile.

"I always dreamt of representing the national team, but I never thought it would happen so soon. It never crossed my mind that one day I would wear the national team colours.

“Looking back at my football journey, I realized that despite my lack of experience, playing for the national team was something I had desired growing up. My doors began to open after joining Zetech."

Alukwe has worked under celebrated Kenya Police Bullets coach Beldine Odemba.

Ticket to Confed Cup

As they prepare for their African outing -- CAF Women’s Champions League Cecafa Zonal qualifiers, so too will their male counterparts Police FC who won the FKF MozzartBet Cup to secure a ticket to the Confederation Cup.

Alukwe says the success of the Police teams is because of the way the clubs are well organised.

"Our salaries and allowances are paid on time. Motivation, tokens, and player welfare is well taken care of," she said.

The CAF Women's Champions League Cecafa Zonal qualifiers will be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from August 17 to September 1.

Bullets will feel confident of becoming only the second team in Kenya to feature in the women’s Champions League after Vihiga Queens in 2021.

"We are confident, despite being debutants. It won't be easy facing teams we've never played before but with support from the technical bench we will deliver," said Alukwe.

She feels the potential of Kenyan women’s football is big and the country’s imminent maiden appearance at the Fifa women’s Under-17 World Cup in the Dominican Republic later this year is prove enough.