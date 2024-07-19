Marion Serenge: Making Kenyan football history

Forward Marion Serenge, 16, is currently a form four student at Archbishop Njenga Girls High School in Kakamega County.

She was among the eight students who made history with the Kenya Under-17 girls’ team, qualifying for the 2024 World Cup for the first time in the history of Kenyan football.

Starlets achieved a remarkable 5-0 aggregate victory over Burundi on June 16 this year, securing their place in the upcoming World Cup in the Dominican Republic, scheduled to take place from October 16 to November 3, 2024.

Serenge notably contributed with two goals in that match.

Junior Starlets striker Marion Serenge displays her trophy alongside her father Fred Serenge at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on July 16, 2024 after she was voted the player of the month of June by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya. Photo credit: Pool

In keeping with the notion that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, Serenge has followed in her father's footsteps in pursuing a career in football.

Her father, Fred Serenge, is a former Kenya International who represented prominent clubs such as AFC Leopards and Tusker FC in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

She spoke to My Network magazine about football, studies and her future aspirations.

Take us on a journey through your football career.

My football journey started during my high school years under the guidance and influence of my father.

It all began when I decided to join the football team in my second year of high school, where my dad is also the school head coach.

Initially, I had reservations due to the physical demands of the sport and my fear of getting injured.

The thought of actively participating in football hadn't crossed my mind at that point.

Despite my initial concerns, I eventually embraced football wholeheartedly and now find myself on the brink of making a mark on the global football stage.

Watching my father coach my peers at Njenga Girls during evening matches sparked a fire within me to pursue the sport. And the rest, as they say, is history.

If it weren't for football, what other path do you think you would have taken?

Given my strong affinity for drama festivals, I could have explored a career in dancing and acting.

Which football competitions do you feel you performed exceptionally well in?

I gave my all during the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Tournament in Kakamega County last year, where I was honoured as the Most Valuable Player.

Additionally, I was part of the Talanta Hela Under-19 team that competed in Spain for the Costa Daurada Cup earlier this year.

Kenya's Marion Serenge leaves captain Gloris Gakiza on the ground during the Fifa U-17 Women World Cup qualifier in Nairobi on June 16, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Our team finished as the runners-up in a closely contested match at Nastic Stadium in Taragona, Spain, where we unfortunately lost 2-0 to Sporting de Portugal on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Engaging in such tournaments has not only allowed me to showcase my skills, but also offered me the opportunity to travel and connect with individuals I never thought I'd encounter.

My ultimate aspiration is to play for renowned European clubs in the future. I hold great admiration for teams like Manchester City in the English Premier League, PSG in Ligue 1, and powerhouses such as Barcelona and Real Madrid in LaLiga.

What was the feeling like when you qualified for the World Cup?

Qualifying for the World Cup was a lifelong dream that came true. Playing in the World Cup is a dream cherished by every footballer.

As a team, our motivation stemmed from the fact that no Kenyan football team had ever qualified for such a prestigious event.

This opportunity is crucial, and I remain optimistic that scouts from elite clubs worldwide will take notice of our performances. It is now time to showcase Kenyan football to the world.

How did it feel scoring for the national team?

In the third qualifier round, where we triumphed over Ethiopia with a 3-0 aggregate victory, I received encouraging messages from dad before the match.

Despite not scoring in that match, my dad urged me to make him and the nation proud by sticking to the coach's instructions. In our next match, against Burundi, he also wished me well. I promised not to let him down and scored two goals. The feeling was out of this world. I achieved what my dad did not achieve as a player.

Kenya's Marion Serenge celebrates after scoring a goal against Burundi in a Fifa U-17 Women World Cup qualifying match in Ethiopia.

Photo credit: Pool

Both dad and mum were in attendance for our final match against Burundi at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi to cheer me up, and this was encouraging.

Balancing academics and co-curricular activities is undoubtedly challenging for a Form Four student preparing for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams. How do you manage your time effectively for both?

There is time for everything in life. While our days are consumed by academic pursuits, our evenings are reserved for training on the field to maintain physical fitness.

Education and career are equally important, and I have to create time and balance both.

I am grateful for the initiatives supported by the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Education, which have been instrumental in facilitating this balance.

Has your family played a significant role in your career development?

I view my family's involvement in my football journey as a series of interconnected experiences. My younger sister, Queensly Mumasi, who is in fifth grade, has also developed a keen interest in football and plays as a striker.

My elder brother, Kevin Amwayi, excels as a striker for Kakamega Homeboyz in the FKF-PL and has been a tremendous source of inspiration for me. I look up to him for guidance and motivation.

Marion Serenge during a training session with Kenya's Under-17 women's national team in Nairobi on May 7, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Our mum, Maximila Shikanga, pursued a different sporting path, having played rugby for Kabras Women RFC before retiring five years ago, but she has been there for me. My family cheers me on during our home matches.

My father has been my role model, mentor, and coach. I looked up to his prime playing days and always harboured a desire to emulate him; although I hesitated to follow in his footsteps, initially.

What is your favourite meal?

Fries and chicken.

Who is your football role model?

I hold Brazilian International Striker Geyser da Silva Ferreira, who plays for Manchester United in the Women's Premier League (WPL), in high esteem.

Additionally, my father serves as a source of inspiration and guidance in my football journey.

Aside from playing as a forward, in what other positions can you excel?

I can play as a right or left winger, striker, or center-forward.

Beyond academic pursuits and football, how do you spend your time?