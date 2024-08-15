Kenya Police Bullets land in Ethiopia for Caf qualifiers

Kenya Police Bullets arrived safely in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Thursday morning ahead of the fourth edition of the CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers.

The 24-member squad, coached by Beldine Odemba, conducted their final training session at the Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi on Wednesday before their departure.

Creative midfielder Mercy Njeri was not part of the squad as reports indicate that she has left the club for overseas.

However, midfielder Jane Hato, who joined the team last month, did not travel as she went missing on Wednesday night along Thika Road. Her family reported that Hato's phone had been off since she left home.

Her mother, Ann Aluoch, who is also the coach of Mathare United Women, expressed concern over her daughter’s disappearance.

“She was supposed to travel to Ethiopia on Wednesday night, but her phone became unreachable, which has worried me," said Aluoch, who has filed a report at Pangani Police Station.

“She left home at 7pm on Wednesday to join others on a team bus along Thika Road. Although I suggested she take an Uber since it was night, she preferred using public transport and I respected her choice. I assumed she had arrived safely until the coach called me, inquiring about her whereabouts because her phone was unreachable," the former Harambee Starlets player added.

As of Thursday 4pm, Hato had yet to be located. Bullets and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) issued a public appeal for information about Hato.

“We regret to inform the public that our player Jane Hato has been missing since yesterday. Initially, we thought she might be late, but the situation is serious now. We request anyone with information to contact her mother at +254 710 322573 or the nearest police station,” Bullets posted on Facebook.

Bullets will play their first match on Saturday against the Warriors of Zanzibar at Addis Ababa Stadium at 4pm Kenyan time.

They will face Yei Joints of Ethiopia and conclude the group stage against hosts CBE of Ethiopia on August 21, 2024, at the same venue.

Full squad

Goalkeepers

Mishi Mbaru, Diana Tembesi, Annet Kundu

Defenders

Norah Anne, Stella Oduor, Nelly Sawe, Juliet Andibo, Elizabeth Ochaka, Leah Andiema, Quinter Owiti

Midfielders

Lydia Akoth, Lydia Waganda, Diana Wacera, Jane Hato, Sharon Juma, Yasmin Khalid, Mary Nthambi, Christine Nafula

Forwards