Gor Mahia yet again the team to beat this season

Since 2010 when Ulinzi Stars won the Football Kenyan Federation Premier League no other club other than Gor Mahia and Tusker have won the coveted national crown.

In that period, record 21-time champions Gor have won the league title nine times and Tusker five times.

K’Ogalo, the reigning champions, who are on CAF Champions League assignment this weekend, will be going for a third consecutive win but expect to be challenged by the usual suspects led by Tusker who will look to stop the dominance of the record winners.

Tusker and Kenya Police gave Gor Mahia a run for their money last season, finishing second and third respectively and it is expected they will continue with the momentum this season if their pre-season training is anything to go by.

Thirteen-time champions AFC Leopards, who announced a season's budget of Sh150 million and 2009 winners Shabana have vowed it won't be business as usual for dominant K’Ogalo.

On August 5 Tusker unveiled 11 new players, notably, Erick Balecho from Murang’a Seal, Joseph Ochuka from Bandari) and two Ugandan imports George Kaddu and Boban Zirintusa. The brewers will be under coach Charles Okere who replaced the championship winning Robert Matano. The much travelled Matano crossed over to Sofapaka, the team he won the Kenyan title with on their debut year.

Tusker have always been fierce opponents of Gor Mahia in the title race. Okere will know the job at hand as the Rauraka-based side target a 14th title.

For ambitious Kenya Police, their financial muscle and stability will be key in their quest for a maiden crown. Winning the knock-out FKF MozzartBet Cup last season will have given them tonnes of confidence.

Police have had an excellent build-up, playing quality friendly matches and will be away in Addis Ababa this weekend for their Confederation Cup preliminary round second leg match against Ethiopia Coffee tomorrow with the fixture finely balanced 0-0.

The law enforcers signed custodian Samuel Njau, midfielders Brian Musa and Jackson Macharia and wide players Erik Zakayo and Jaffery Owiti from AFC Leopards.

Shabana and Ingwe, who enjoy huge support only matched by Gor Mahia, will also be sides to watch. Tore Bobe, who narrowly escaped relegation last season on Thursday signed a Sh75 million, three-year sponsorship deal with betting firm SportPesa. Imagine what a financially stable Shabana is capable of.

Calls for Leopards to dislodge Gor Mahia from the pinnacle of Kenyan club football dominated the club's Gala Awards on Wednesday night. The club has signed Peter Makar, capped 24 times by South Sudan, Sydney Lokale, Julius Masaba and Samwel Semo and played Uganda Express in Kampala as part of their preparations. Leopards last won the title way back in 1998 and will surely, like an aggrieved big cat, be hungry for glory.

Nine clubs have new coaches for this season, Gor Mahia (Leonardo Neiva), Tusker (Charles Okere), Kenya Police (Anthony Kimani), FC Talanta (Jackline Juma), KCB (Patrick Odhiambo), Kakamega Homeboyz (Ken Kenyatta), Sofapaka (Robert Matano) and Ulinzi Stars (Dustan Nyaudo).

Eyes will also be on how National Super League champions Mara Sugar, who will be making their debut in top flight football, will perform. Former champions Mathare United are also returning to the top league.

The venue for hosting the game again could be a big headache for FKF just like last season given that Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani is currently under renovation for the 2027 African Cup of Nations. Nyayo Stadium will also not be available for the local matches as well as Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega whose renovation is yet to be completed. The famous City Stadium is meanwhile currently in an unplayable state.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa earlier announced that only coaches who have CAF A License will be allowed to coach a Premiership club.