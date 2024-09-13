Gor Mahia on high alert as Al Ahly loom in Caf Champions League contest

Gor Mahia coach, Leonardo Neiva, reckons his team will have no pushovers when they play Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the first leg match of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round at Nyayo National Stadium tomorrow.

Caf Champions League is Africa’s premier club football competition and is contested by the best teams from the continent. Egyptian giants Al Ahly are the defending champions of the competition. The winner of the two-leg fixture will proceed to the money-minting group stage of the competition.

Speaking during the team’s training session at Mpesa Academy in Thika, Kiambu County on Friday, Neiva, 46 said his players have finalised preparations for the match, and did light training on Friday.

“It is a big game and they have been touted as favourites, they have a higher ranking in CAF competitions, but we don’t care about that.

"Egypt is a top football country, but we will show them that even Kenyan has improved in football. They will not pick easy points here,” said Neiva.

Al Ahly arrived in Nairobi on Friday evening on a chartered flight and will leave via the same chartered plane at 9.30 pm tomorrow after the game.

The last time Gor Mahia played an Egyptian side was in February 2019 when they beat Zamalek 4-2 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

To reach the second preliminary round, Gor beat Al Merreikh Bentiu of South Sudan 5-2 on aggregate in the preliminary round. On the other hand, Al Ahly were given a bye to the preliminary round since they are the reigning champions.

Neiva, who was appointed coach of Gor Mahia on July 1, has welcomed back Rooney Onyango, Alphonce Omija and Rooney Onyango who were away with Harambee Stars in 2025 Africa Cup of Nation qualifier matches.

“My players have a chance to play at the top level against a top team, and that gives us a lot of motivation,” the Brazilian coach said. Twelve-time Caf Champions League winners Al Ahly have been coached by 63-year-old Swiss Marcel Koller since September 2022. Koller led the club to victory in the Caf Champions League last season.

The Egyptian giants are the most successful club in the competition having won it 12 times. Last season they pipped Tunisian bigwigs Esperance 1-0 to bag the title.